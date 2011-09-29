* KOSPI up 1 pct, eyes on German vote

SEOUL, Sept 29 Seoul shares turned positive after opening lower, recovering from the previous session's drop, while investors turned their focus to a German vote to beef up the euro zone's rescue fund.

At 0244 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.2 percent at 1,743.74 points.

"I think there is a solution for Europe's problems including concerns over a Greek default, because the scope of potential risks are more measureable than the 2008 global financial crisis," said Kim Se-hoon, a fund manager at Assetplus Investment Management.

As Germany's lower house prepares to vote on measures that could give new thrust to the region's bailout fund, European Union and International Monetary Fund inspectors will return to Greece on Thursday to decide whether the Greek government has done enough to secure help from its neighbors and avoid a default. .

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 63.3 billion won ($54.1 million) worth of stocks, poised to mark their third straight session of buying. Retail investors reversed their selling streak, purchasing a net 51.8 billion won worth of shares.

Kim added that the cheap valuation of Korean stock markets compared with other overseas markets were attractive and profitability for equity investments was exceeding that for bonds.

Technology issues led the market higher.

Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest stock on the KOSPI, continued to rise, up 2.3 percent with some analysts citing growing optimism about its third-quarter earnings performance.

LG Electronics jumped 8.4 percent and LG Display surged 7.8 percent.

Hana Financial Group soared 5.5 percent, outperforming other banking stocks, following a media report that Hana is close to clinching its long-delayed $4.1 takeover deal of Korea Exchange Bank with U.S. buyout fund Lone Star.

South Korean daily Dong-A Ilbo reported that the regulator's legal review showed it would not be able to attach any strings to Lone Star's sale of KEB.

Kim Seok-dong, chairman of the country's top watchdog Financial Services Commission (FSC) that any decision had not been made yet, citing a pending trial on Lone Star's stock manipulation charges.

The junior KOSDAQ market gained 0.83 percent as of 0256 GMt. ($1 = 1170.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ken Wills)