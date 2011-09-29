* LG Group shares spike after sharp falls; LG Elec jumps 11.2 pct

* Hana Fin surges on KEB deal hopes (Updates to close)

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Sept 29 Seoul shares rose 2.7 percent on Thursday on the back of steady buying by public pension funds, with technology and brokerage issues leading gains.

South Korean public pension funds including the world's No.4, the National Pension Service, recorded a 17th consecutive session of buying, the longest such streak since early July 2010, picking up a net 198.4 billion won ($169.4 million) worth of shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 2.68 percent at 1,769.29 points, recovering falls in the previous session on programme-linked sales.

South Korea's top financial regulator, concerned over recent volatility, said on Wednesday pension funds should actively expand their presence in the stock market.

"If each country in Europe supports more powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), (the stock market) will not face short-term risks thereafter," said Kyung Woo-hyun, a fund manager at Daishin Investment Trust Management.

As Germany's lower house prepares to vote on measures that could give new thrust to the region's bailout fund, European Union and International Monetary Fund inspectors will return to Greece on Thursday to decide whether the Greek government has done enough to secure help from its neighbors and avoid a default. .

However, Kyung added that such moves may provide nothing more than temporary relief, though U.S. economic figures such as employment data unveiled next month may exceed investor expectations.

The KOSPI outperformed its regional peers, with the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan little changed.

KOSPI 200 Dec futures KSc1 gained 2.36 percent or 5.3 points to 229.55 points.

Overseas investors were net buyers of South Korean stocks for the third straight session, purchasing technology and transportation issues. They bought a net 122.5 billion won worth of stocks.

Institutions continued buying, snapping up 207.9 billion won worth of shares.

LG Electronics and its affiliates spiked as investors flocked to undervalued stocks.

"There are some expectations that the rollout of fourth-generation mobile networks would help LG Electronics' earnings ahead, giving more edge to its smartphone line-up," said Jang In-beom, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

The world's No.3 handset maker LG Electronics soared 11.2 percent. Flat panel maker LG Display jumped 11 percent. Mobile services provider LG UPlus gained 10.8 percent and LG Innotek rose 9.9 percent.

Brokerage shares also advanced. Sector leader Daewoo Securities climbed 8 percent and Woori Investment & Securities jumped 9.5 percent.

Hana Financial Group closed 6.7 percent higher, following a media report that it is close to clinching its long-delayed $4.1 takeover deal of Korea Exchange Bank with U.S. buyout fund Lone Star.

The Dong-A Ilbo daily reported that the regulator's legal review showed it would not be able to attach any strings to Lone Star's sale of KEB.

Kim Seok-dong, chairman of the country's top watchdog Financial Services Commission (FSC) told reporters that any decision had not been made yet, citing a pending trial on Lone Star's stock manipulation charges.

Advancers outnumbered losers by 611 to 229.

The KOSPI 200 spot index was up 2.93 percent to 230.37 and the junior Kosdaq market rose 2.09 percent at 443.26.

Move on day +2.68 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -13.74 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 $1 = 1170.850 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)