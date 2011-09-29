SEOUL, Sept 30 Seoul shares may open higher on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and German approval of a stronger euro-zone crisis fund helped ease investors' foremost worries.

"The latest developments in Europe definitely come as a positive," said Kim Seung-han, a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Following a now-familiar script, Europe again averted disaster in its debt crisis when German lawmakers rallied behind Chancellor Angela Merkel to approve a stronger euro zone bailout fund on Thursday.

The chances of the U.S. economy averting a new recession got a boost on Thursday with claims for jobless benefits falling to a five-month low last week and growth a touch stronger in the second quarter than previously estimated.

Kim added key large-cap stocks would likely lead gains, particularly technology, auto and banking issues.

But domestic data showing that South Korea's industrial output in August shrank for a second successive month and far more than expected in July may dent sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 2.68 percent at 1,769.29 points on Thursday.

-------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:19 GMT ---------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,160.40 0.81% 9.340 USD/JPY 76.80 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.002 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD $1,614.09 0.00% 0.040 US CRUDE CLc1 $83.00 1.05% 0.860 DOW JONES 11153.98 1.30% 143.08 ASIA ADRS 115.30 1.26% 1.44 -------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P rise in wild day, Nasdaq takes China hit >30-year bonds rise as traders bet on Fed plan >Euro rises on German vote, contagion risk lingers >Oil up on euro hope, U.S. data

STOCKS TO WATCH

MEMORY CHIP MAKERS

Micron Technology warned that continued oversupply of DRAM chips will weigh on its margins, adding to investor worries about tepid PC sales and casting a shadow on expectations for the upcoming holiday season.

POSCO

The world's No.3 steelmaker will invest $350 million to build a cold-rolled steel facility in Turkey, according to a local media report.

SHIPPING COMPANIES

Shipping firms like STX Pan Ocean may be pressured after the Baltic Dry Index , which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)