* Market pressured by foreign, institutional selling
* Technology plays lag as memory chip outlook seen dim
* Shipbuilders rise after sharp falls, lifted by Europe news
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Sept 30 Seoul shares dipped on Friday
despite positive news from Europe and the U.S. overnight, after
sharp gains in the previous session and hurt by losses in key
technology issues including Samsung Electronics .
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.26 percent at 1,764.74 points as of 0114 GMT.
"The market reflected positive developments in Europe and
the United States in the previous session's rally," said Lee
Ho-sang, an analyst at Hanwha Securities.
Following a now-familiar script, Europe again averted
disaster in its debt crisis when German lawmakers rallied behind
Chancellor Angela Merkel to approve a stronger euro zone bailout
fund on Thursday.
The chances of the U.S. economy averting a new recession got
a boost on Thursday with claims for jobless benefits falling to
a five-month low last week and growth a touch stronger in the
second quarter than previously estimated.
"Investors are moving to lock in profits ahead of the long
weekend, and latest news pointing to weak technology earnings is
also weighing on large-cap tech stocks," Lee added.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 25 billion won
($21.3 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap three
consecutive buying sessions, and institutions offloaded 78.5
billion won worth after four sessions of buying.
Domestic data showing that South Korea's industrial output
in August shrank for a second successive month and far more than
expected in July also dented sentiment.
Technology stocks led falls after Micron Technology
warned that continued oversupply of DRAM chips will weigh on its
margins, adding to investor worries about tepid PC sales and
casting a shadow on expectations for the upcoming holiday
season.
Shares in Samsung Electronics, the world's No.1 memory chip
maker, lost 1.3 percent and Hynix Semiconductor , the
world's No.2, shed 1.4 percent.
Shipbuilders outperformed, with Hyundai Heavy Industries
up 2.3 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering rising 3.6 percent.
"Shipyards had been hit the hardest when investors were most
fearful about European debt issues. Europe is one of South
Korea's major export destinations," said Sung Gi-jong, an
analyst at Daewoo Securities.
Hyundai Heavy had fallen 20.2 percent in the month to
Thursday's close, compared with the KOSPI's 3.3 percent dip.
Daewoo Shipbuilding dropped 20.8 percent.
"Positive news from Europe appears to have abated earlier
fears about shipbuilders' outlook significantly," Sung added.
Retail issues however retreated. Shinsegae Co Ltd
fell 0.7 percent and Lotte Shopping Co Ltd
shed 1 percent.
Crude oil refiners also dipped as a weakening won
pointed to higher costs of importing crude oil.
Shares in S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil
refiner, fell 1 percent, and SK Innovation , the
country's No.1, declined 1.1 percent.
($1 = 1173.600 Korean Won)
