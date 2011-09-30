* Market pressured by foreign, institutional selling

* Technology plays lag as memory chip outlook seen dim

* Shipbuilders rise after sharp falls, lifted by Europe news

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Sept 30 Seoul shares dipped on Friday despite positive news from Europe and the U.S. overnight, after sharp gains in the previous session and hurt by losses in key technology issues including Samsung Electronics .

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.26 percent at 1,764.74 points as of 0114 GMT.

"The market reflected positive developments in Europe and the United States in the previous session's rally," said Lee Ho-sang, an analyst at Hanwha Securities.

Following a now-familiar script, Europe again averted disaster in its debt crisis when German lawmakers rallied behind Chancellor Angela Merkel to approve a stronger euro zone bailout fund on Thursday.

The chances of the U.S. economy averting a new recession got a boost on Thursday with claims for jobless benefits falling to a five-month low last week and growth a touch stronger in the second quarter than previously estimated.

"Investors are moving to lock in profits ahead of the long weekend, and latest news pointing to weak technology earnings is also weighing on large-cap tech stocks," Lee added.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 25 billion won ($21.3 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap three consecutive buying sessions, and institutions offloaded 78.5 billion won worth after four sessions of buying.

Domestic data showing that South Korea's industrial output in August shrank for a second successive month and far more than expected in July also dented sentiment.

Technology stocks led falls after Micron Technology warned that continued oversupply of DRAM chips will weigh on its margins, adding to investor worries about tepid PC sales and casting a shadow on expectations for the upcoming holiday season.

Shares in Samsung Electronics, the world's No.1 memory chip maker, lost 1.3 percent and Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2, shed 1.4 percent.

Shipbuilders outperformed, with Hyundai Heavy Industries up 2.3 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rising 3.6 percent.

"Shipyards had been hit the hardest when investors were most fearful about European debt issues. Europe is one of South Korea's major export destinations," said Sung Gi-jong, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

Hyundai Heavy had fallen 20.2 percent in the month to Thursday's close, compared with the KOSPI's 3.3 percent dip. Daewoo Shipbuilding dropped 20.8 percent.

"Positive news from Europe appears to have abated earlier fears about shipbuilders' outlook significantly," Sung added.

Retail issues however retreated. Shinsegae Co Ltd fell 0.7 percent and Lotte Shopping Co Ltd shed 1 percent.

Crude oil refiners also dipped as a weakening won pointed to higher costs of importing crude oil.

Shares in S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, fell 1 percent, and SK Innovation , the country's No.1, declined 1.1 percent.

($1 = 1173.600 Korean Won)