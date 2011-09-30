(Refiles to note July-to-September quarter in second paragraph)

* KOSPI posts 16 pct fall in Q3

* Foreign investors buy for a fourth-consecutive session

* Shipbuilders rise after sharp falls, lifted by Europe news

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Sept 30 Seoul shares ended nearly flat after volatile trade on Friday, with positive news from Europe and the United States lifting sentiment, but declines in technology issues such as LG Display and Hynix Semiconductor limited gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.02 percent at 1,769.65 points, posting a 16 percent fall in the July-to-September quarter.

"News of German approval of the rescue plan is fuelling positive hopes in the market, and I think the market is headed for a higher degree of upward stability," said Kwak Joong-bo, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

Following a now-familiar script, Europe again averted disaster in its debt crisis when German lawmakers rallied behind Chancellor Angela Merkel to approve a stronger euro zone bailout fund on Thursday.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 219.5 billion Korean won ($187 million) worth of stocks, purchasing shares for a fourth-straight session.

"The market was a bit volatile today due to end-quarter window dressing moves and amid some profit-taking action after yesterday's sharp gains," Kwak added.

Technology stocks underperformed, with Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2 memory chip maker, losing 2.3 percent after Micron Technology warned that continued oversupply of DRAM chips will weigh on its margins . This added to investor worries about tepid PC sales and cast a shadow on expectations for the upcoming holiday season.

The world's No.2 flat panel maker, LG Display , lost 1.7 percent.

But STX Corp shares jumped nearly 5 percent after the company said it plans to buy back shares worth 10 billion won to boost shareholder value.

Shipbuilders outperformed, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering rising 1.6 percent and Samsug Heavy Industries gaining 1.3 percent.

"Shipyards had been hit the hardest when investors were most fearful about European debt issues. Europe is one of South Korea's major export destinations," said Sung Gi-jong, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

Daewoo Shipbuilding had dropped 20.8 percent in the month to Thursday's close compared with the KOSPI's 3.3 percent dip. Samsung Heavy had lost 20 percent.

"Positive news from Europe appears to have abated earlier fears about shipbuilders' outlook significantly," Sung added.

Crude oil refiners dipped as the won's continued weakness pointed to higher costs of importing crude oil.

Shares in S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, fell 0.9 percent, and SK Innovation , the country's No.1, declined 0.7 percent.

Falls in retail issues added to downward pressure as Shinsegae Co Ltd fell 1.8 percent and Lotte Shopping Co Ltd shed 0.3 percent. ($1 = 1173.600 Korean Won) (Addtional reporting by Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)