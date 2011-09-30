(Refiles to note July-to-September quarter in second paragraph)
* KOSPI posts 16 pct fall in Q3
* Foreign investors buy for a fourth-consecutive session
* Shipbuilders rise after sharp falls, lifted by Europe news
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Sept 30 Seoul shares ended nearly flat
after volatile trade on Friday, with positive news from Europe
and the United States lifting sentiment, but declines in
technology issues such as LG Display and Hynix
Semiconductor limited gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.02 percent at 1,769.65 points, posting a 16
percent fall in the July-to-September quarter.
"News of German approval of the rescue plan is fuelling
positive hopes in the market, and I think the market is headed
for a higher degree of upward stability," said Kwak Joong-bo, a
market analyst at Samsung Securities.
Following a now-familiar script, Europe again averted
disaster in its debt crisis when German lawmakers rallied behind
Chancellor Angela Merkel to approve a stronger euro zone bailout
fund on Thursday.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 219.5 billion Korean
won ($187 million) worth of stocks, purchasing shares for a
fourth-straight session.
"The market was a bit volatile today due to end-quarter
window dressing moves and amid some profit-taking action after
yesterday's sharp gains," Kwak added.
Technology stocks underperformed, with Hynix Semiconductor
, the world's No.2 memory chip maker, losing 2.3
percent after Micron Technology warned that continued
oversupply of DRAM chips will weigh on its
margins . This added to investor worries about
tepid PC sales and cast a shadow on expectations for the
upcoming holiday season.
The world's No.2 flat panel maker, LG Display ,
lost 1.7 percent.
But STX Corp shares jumped nearly 5 percent
after the company said it plans to buy back shares worth 10
billion won to boost shareholder value.
Shipbuilders outperformed, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering rising 1.6 percent and Samsug Heavy
Industries gaining 1.3 percent.
"Shipyards had been hit the hardest when investors were most
fearful about European debt issues. Europe is one of South
Korea's major export destinations," said Sung Gi-jong, an
analyst at Daewoo Securities.
Daewoo Shipbuilding had dropped 20.8 percent in the month to
Thursday's close compared with the KOSPI's 3.3 percent dip.
Samsung Heavy had lost 20 percent.
"Positive news from Europe appears to have abated earlier
fears about shipbuilders' outlook significantly," Sung added.
Crude oil refiners dipped as the won's continued
weakness pointed to higher costs of importing crude oil.
Shares in S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil
refiner, fell 0.9 percent, and SK Innovation , the
country's No.1, declined 0.7 percent.
Falls in retail issues added to downward pressure as
Shinsegae Co Ltd fell 1.8 percent and Lotte Shopping
Co Ltd shed 0.3 percent.
($1 = 1173.600 Korean Won)
(Addtional reporting by Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)