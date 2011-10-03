SEOUL, Oct 4 Seoul shares may open lower on Tuesday as fears over Greece's debt crisis deepened and prompted sharp falls on Wall Street.

"The market is set to open at the low 1,700 point level as worries about Greece and Europe worsen," said Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.02 percent at 1,769.65 points on Friday, posting a a 16 percent fall in the July-to-September quarter. It was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Greece's admission that it will miss its financial deficit target this year, despite ever deeper cost-cutting measures, provoked a sharp sell-off in stock markets on Monday and raised new doubts over a planned second international bailout.

Analysts said banking stocks such as KB Financial Group may come under particular pressure after their U.S. peers tumbled overnight.

Technology issues like the world's No.2 memory chip maker Hynix Semiconductor may also be hit after the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index fell 3.7 percent. ----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:27 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,099.23 -2.85% -32.190 USD/JPY 76.63 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.749 -- -0.168 SPOT GOLD $1,661.49 0.31% 5.090 US CRUDE CLc1 $76.46 -1.48% -1.150 DOW JONES 10655.30 -2.36% -258.08 ASIA ADRS 109.28 -2.47% -2.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall Street slides on Greek contagion fears *Yields fall on Greek fears, may have further to go *Euro sinks to 8-1/2-month low vs dollar on Greek *Oil falls on Greece debt concerns, dollar rise

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI MOTOR

Hyundai Motor America set an all-time September sales record with a 12 percent increase.

KIA MOTORS

Kia Motors America's September sales rose 18.4 percent.

DAEWOO INTERNATIONAL

Daewoo International has successfully produced natural gas in Myanmar and annual profits are expected to grow to 400 billion won ($339 million) by 2014, according to a local media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)