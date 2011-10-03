SEOUL, Oct 4 Seoul shares may open lower on
Tuesday as fears over Greece's debt crisis deepened and prompted
sharp falls on Wall Street.
"The market is set to open at the low 1,700 point level as
worries about Greece and Europe worsen," said Lawrence Kim, a
market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.02 percent at 1,769.65 points on Friday, posting a
a 16 percent fall in the July-to-September quarter. It was
closed on Monday for a public holiday.
Greece's admission that it will miss its financial deficit
target this year, despite ever deeper cost-cutting measures,
provoked a sharp sell-off in stock markets on Monday and raised
new doubts over a planned second international
bailout.
Analysts said banking stocks such as KB Financial Group
may come under particular pressure after their U.S.
peers tumbled overnight.
Technology issues like the world's No.2 memory chip maker
Hynix Semiconductor may also be hit after the U.S.
Philadelphia semiconductor index fell 3.7 percent.
----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:27 GMT-----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,099.23 -2.85% -32.190
USD/JPY 76.63 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.749 -- -0.168
SPOT GOLD $1,661.49 0.31% 5.090
US CRUDE CLc1 $76.46 -1.48% -1.150
DOW JONES 10655.30 -2.36% -258.08
ASIA ADRS 109.28 -2.47% -2.77
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Wall Street slides on Greek contagion fears
*Yields fall on Greek fears, may have further to go
*Euro sinks to 8-1/2-month low vs dollar on Greek
*Oil falls on Greece debt concerns, dollar rise
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR
Hyundai Motor America set an all-time September sales record
with a 12 percent increase.
KIA MOTORS
Kia Motors America's September sales rose 18.4
percent.
DAEWOO INTERNATIONAL
Daewoo International has successfully produced natural gas
in Myanmar and annual profits are expected to grow to 400
billion won ($339 million) by 2014, according to a local media
report.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)