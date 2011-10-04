* Foreign investors, pension funds sell
* KOSPI loses as much as 6.3 percent
* Defensive issues outperform
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 4 Seoul shares dropped as much as 6.3
percent on Tuesday as investors dumped stocks amid deepening
fears over Greece's debt crisis.
Traders said the selloff would likely continue for the next
couple of weeks as markets and global leaders seek answers to
the persistent debt crisis in Europe.
"Investors are cutting their exposure to risk as the most
extreme risks -- such as Greek default -- are looming closer
than they expected," said Jung Sang-jin, a senior fund manager
at Dongbu Asset Management.
"The selloff is likely to continue for a couple of weeks,
until either shares become really cheap or some sort of
resolution is more apparent."
Likely continued weakness in the won was also seen
weighing on the stock market but buying appetite may emerge as
the KOSPI approaches the low 1,600 point level, Jung added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 4.63 percent at 1,687.77 points as of 0152 GMT, after
hitting as low as 1,658.06 points, its lowest in a week.
Investors in Seoul were quick to offload stocks after the
market was closed on Monday for a public holiday, said Lee
Sun-yeb, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
Greece's admission that it will miss its financial deficit
target this year, despite ever deeper cost-cutting measures,
provoked a sharp selloff in stock markets on Monday and raised
new doubts over a planned second international
bailout.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 137.8 billion won
($117 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap a four-session
buying streak. Pension funds also turned net sellers of 14.9
billion won after 18 straight sessions of buying.
Banking stocks were hit particularly hard after their U.S.
peers tumbled overnight.
"South Korean banks will be directly affected by the
worsening financial environment in Europe, which is why the
market is anxious to sell shares in the sector," said Hwang
Seok-kyu, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.
KB Financial Group shares were down
5.7 percent and Shinhan Financial Group shed 6.8
percent.
Crude oil refiners and steelmakers also lost ground as a
weaker won will make it more costly to import raw materials.
Shares in S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil
refiner, dropped 9.3 percent and GS Holdings , the
holding company for the country's No.2 crude oil refiner, was
down 9.2 percent.
But defensive issues outperformed, with SK Telecom
, the country's top mobile phone operator, trading
flat and Nong Shim , an instant noodle and snack
manufacturer, rising 1.9 percent.
SK C&C gained 0.3 percent after Hana
Bank said it purchased 2 million shares in the company.
($1 = 1178.050 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)