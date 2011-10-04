* Foreign investors resume selling after four-session buying streak

* KOSPI loses as much as 6.3 percent

* Pension funds support market, buy most since August

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Oct 4 Seoul shares tumbled on Tuesday, performing worse than Asian peers, with investors rushing to dump stocks in post-holiday trade.

The selloff prompted pension funds to step in. They snapped up 240.8 billion won worth of shares, their largest daily purchase since August 9, helping trim losses. But foreign investors ended a four-session buying streak, offloading a net 456 billion won ($387.1 million) worth of stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 3.59 percent at 1,706.19 points, after plummeting as much as 6.3 percent earlier in the session.

Programme trading was suspended briefly on the main stock market due to drastic falls in futures.

"Shares fell sharply after the market took a break for a day. Later in the session whenever the market tumbled, pension funds flowed in, helping narrow losses," said Kim Chul-jung, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Traders said the selloff would likely continue for the next couple of weeks as markets and global leaders seek answers to the persistent debt crisis in Europe.

"Investors are cutting their exposure to risk as the most extreme risks -- such as Greek default -- are looming closer than they expected," said Jung Sang-jin, a senior fund manager at Dongbu Asset Management.

"The selloff is likely to continue for a couple of weeks, until either shares become really cheap or some sort of resolution is more apparent."

Likely continued weakness in the won was also seen weighing on the stock market but buying appetite may emerge as the KOSPI approaches the low 1,600 point level, Jung added.

Crude oil refiners were hit particularly hard on concerns about a weaker lower currency raising raw material costs.

Shares in S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, dropped 10.6 percent and GS Holdings , the holding company for the country's No.2 crude oil refiner, was down 10.1 percent.

But defensive issues outperformed, with LG Uplus , South Korea's smallest mobile operator, inching up 0.9 percent and Nong Shim , an instant noodle and snack manufacturer, rising 2.1 percent.

SK C&C gained 2.4 percent after Hana Bank said it purchased 283 billion won worth of shares in the IT services company.

($1 = 1178.050 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Jungyoun Park and Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)