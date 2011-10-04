SEOUL, Oct 5 Seoul shares may open higher on
Wednesday after sharp falls in the previous session and solid
gains on Wall Street, but Moody's downgrade of Italy's rating
may crimp gains.
"The market will probably be lifted by a firm finish on Wall
Street, which was cheered by news of an agreement among European
finance ministers," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB
Securities.
European finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to safeguard
their banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second
bailout for debt-laden Greece would go ahead.
"But Moody's ratings cut on Italy will keep investors in
check. We will probably see nearly flat trading within positive
territory today," Park added.
Moody's Investors Service cut Italy's bond ratings by three
notches on Tuesday, saying it saw a "material increase" in
funding risks for euro zone countries with high levels of
debt.
Analysts said technology stocks such as Samsung Electronics
may react after Apple Inc's newest iPhone
failed to wow investors and fans.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 3.59 percent at 1,706.19 points on Tuesday,
underperforming regional peers.
---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:19 GMT
------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,123.95 2.25% 24.720
USD/JPY 76.79 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.817 -- 0.068
SPOT GOLD $1,624.59 0.29% 4.670
US CRUDE CLc1 $78.06 3.16% 2.390
DOW JONES 10808.71 1.44% 153.41
ASIA ADRS 110.77 1.36% 1.49
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
SAMSUNG CARD
The Korea Student Aid Foundation is selling a 4.25 percent
stake in Samsung Everland starting from next week, which could
influence Samsung Card's plan to offload its own 20.64 percent
stake in the firm, according to a local media report.
RETAILERS
South Korean retailers' business confidence fell to a
two-year low, a survey by the country's top business lobby group
on their outlook for the next quarter showed early on
Wednesday.
REFINERS, TRANSPORTERS
Refiners and transporters such as S-Oil and
Korean Air Line may react after oil fell 2 percent
in U.S. trade on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)