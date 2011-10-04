SEOUL, Oct 5 Seoul shares may open higher on Wednesday after sharp falls in the previous session and solid gains on Wall Street, but Moody's downgrade of Italy's rating may crimp gains.

"The market will probably be lifted by a firm finish on Wall Street, which was cheered by news of an agreement among European finance ministers," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.

European finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to safeguard their banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second bailout for debt-laden Greece would go ahead.

"But Moody's ratings cut on Italy will keep investors in check. We will probably see nearly flat trading within positive territory today," Park added.

Moody's Investors Service cut Italy's bond ratings by three notches on Tuesday, saying it saw a "material increase" in funding risks for euro zone countries with high levels of debt.

Analysts said technology stocks such as Samsung Electronics may react after Apple Inc's newest iPhone failed to wow investors and fans.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 3.59 percent at 1,706.19 points on Tuesday, underperforming regional peers. ---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:19 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,123.95 2.25% 24.720 USD/JPY 76.79 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.817 -- 0.068 SPOT GOLD $1,624.59 0.29% 4.670 US CRUDE CLc1 $78.06 3.16% 2.390 DOW JONES 10808.71 1.44% 153.41 ASIA ADRS 110.77 1.36% 1.49 -------------------------------------------------------------

>Buyers rush in as Wall St toys with bear market >US "close to faltering," Fed ready to act-Bernanke >Euro jumps from 9-month low, but outlook bleak >Oil falls 2 percent as Europe weighs

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG CARD

The Korea Student Aid Foundation is selling a 4.25 percent stake in Samsung Everland starting from next week, which could influence Samsung Card's plan to offload its own 20.64 percent stake in the firm, according to a local media report.

RETAILERS

South Korean retailers' business confidence fell to a two-year low, a survey by the country's top business lobby group on their outlook for the next quarter showed early on Wednesday.

REFINERS, TRANSPORTERS

Refiners and transporters such as S-Oil and Korean Air Line may react after oil fell 2 percent in U.S. trade on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)