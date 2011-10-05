* Foreign, pension fund selling weighs

* Construction firms on order outlook worries

* Retailers hurt by negative survey

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 5 Seoul shares gave up initial gains and fell on Wednesday, hurt by substantial falls in construction issues like Samsung Engineering and as Moody's downgrade of Italy's rating dented sentiment.

Continued foreign investor selling amid a lack of buying appetite from pension funds, which gave the market badly-needed support during its free-fall in the previous session, added to downward pressure.

Pension funds were sellers of a net 9.3 billion won ($7.8 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap a 19-session buying streak. Foreign investors were sellers of a net 119.5 billion won worth of shares, poised to offload stocks for a second straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.64 percent at 1,678.25 points as of 0252 GMT.

"The market is void of buying appetite," said Kwak Joong-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

Moody's Investors Service cut Italy's bond ratings by three notches on Tuesday.

Shares in construction firms lost ground on growing concerns about their order outlook sparked by sharp falls in crude oil CLc1 prices, which may slow plant orders from oil producing countries in the Middle East.

"There are rumours that some construction firms may fail to meet their earlier order guidance figures for this year," said Cho Dong-pil, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

"My view is these are just rumours, and builders will not have problems meeting near-term order targets."

Shares in Daewoo Engineering & Construction were down 8.3 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction tumbled 12.3 percent.

LG Electronics rose 2.3 percent amid expectations the world's No.3 handset maker may benefit from the muted response to Apple's newest iPhone model.

"It is hard to say exactly how many more handsets LG Electronics will sell because of the disappointing new iPhone. But there are definitely expectations it has gained an advantage," said Jang In-beom, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

Apple Inc's newest iPhone left Wall Street and fans wishing for more than a souped-up version of last year's device, at a time when its rival smartphone makers are nipping at its heels.

Retailers were hit after a survey early on Wednesday showed their business confidence fell to a two-year low.

Shares in Shinsegae Co Ltd tumbled 5.7 percent and Lotte Shopping Co Ltd lost 3.3 percent.

($1 = 1194.200 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)