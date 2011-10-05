* Pension funds turn sellers after lengthy buying streak

* Construction firms rocked by order outlook worries

* Handset makers gain after underwhelming Apple launch

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 5 Seoul shares gave up earlier gains of as much as 0.7 percent and ended down 2.3 percent on Wednesday, hurt by substantial falls in construction issues and automakers like Samsung Engineering and Hyundai Motor .

Continued foreign investor selling amid a lack of buying appetite from pension funds, which gave the market badly-needed support during its free-fall in the previous session, added to downward pressure.

Pension funds were sellers of a net 14.3 billion won ($12 million) worth of stocks, snapping a 19-session buying streak. Foreign investors were sellers of a net 300 billion won worth of shares, offloading stocks for a second straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 2.33 percent at 1,666.52 points.

"We are seeing a widespread move to cash out and secure liquidity as fears about the economy deepen," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

"Shares in sectors that are particularly sensitive to economic cycles, such as construction, automaking, and shipbuilding, fell prey to more intense selloffs," Lee added.

Shares in construction firms lost ground on growing concerns about their order outlook sparked by recent sharp falls in crude oil CLc1 prices, which may slow plant orders from oil producing countries in the Middle East.

"There are rumours that some construction firms may fail to meet their earlier order guidance figures for this year," said Cho Dong-pil, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

"My view is these are just rumours, and builders will not have problems meeting near-term order targets."

Daewoo Engineering & Construction fell 7.7 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction tumbled 9.1 percent. Samsung Engineering tumbled 10.1 percent.

Automakers and shipbuilders also lost ground, with Hyundai Motor ending down 4 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries down 5.1 percent.

SK Innovation , the country's top refiner, lost 4.3 percent and GS Holdings , the holding company of the world's No.2 refiner, declined 5.3 percent.

But shares in handset makers outperformed amid expectations they could benefit from the muted response to Apple's newest iPhone model, analysts said.

Apple Inc's newest iPhone left Wall Street and fans wishing for more than a souped-up version of last year's device, at a time when its rival smartphone makers are nipping at its heels.

Samsung Electronics , the world's No.2 handset maker, climbed 1.7 percent and LG Electronics , the world's No.3, edged up 0.4 percent.

Retailers were hit after a survey early on Wednesday showed their business confidence fell to a two-year low.

Shares in Shinsegae Co Ltd tumbled 7 percent and Lotte Shopping Co Ltd lost 3.9 percent. ($1 = 1194.200 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)