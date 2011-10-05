SEOUL, Oct 6 Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Thursday as investors pick out bargains in a battered market, reassured by rallies in U.S. and European stocks, analysts said.

"Shares will probably start off in positive territory after two sessions of sharp falls. Solid gains in U.S. and European shares will tempt investors to buy further," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Data showing that growth in the U.S. service sector was steady in September and private hiring picked up, suggesting the economy was not yet slipping to recession, will add support.

Lee added technology issues may lead, benefiting from a cool reception to Apple's new iPhone and weakness in the won , which should boost the price competitiveness of South Korean products.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 2.33 percent at 1,666.52 points on Wednesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:09 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,144.03 1.79% 20.080 USD/JPY 76.78 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.891 -- 0.074 SPOT GOLD $1,640.84 0.03% 0.440 US CRUDE CLc1 $79.67 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 10939.95 1.21% 131.24 ASIA ADRS 112.26 1.35% 1.49 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St jumps for 2nd day as materials, oil lead >Bonds dip as European moves undermine safety bid >Euro gains vs most currencies, ECB meeting ahead >Oil rises 3 pct on drop in US inventories; Europe

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung Electronics said it would file for a sales ban on Apple's new iPhone with courts in France and Italy as the phone infringed its patents, widening its legal battle with Apple.

REFINERS

Crude oil refiners such as S-Oil may rise after U.S. crude oil futures settled more than 5 percent higher on Wednesday.

LG INTERNATIONAL

LG International acquired an additional 10 percent stake in oilfields in Chile. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)