* Foreign investors return to buying
* Battered refiners, shipyards jump
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 6 Seoul shares ended up 2.6 percent
on Thursday as investors picked out bargains in a battered
market, with refiners and technology stocks like SK Innovation
and LG Display fuelling gains.
Strengthening hopes for more aggressive measures to address
Europe's debt issues and reassuring U.S. economic data buoyed
sentiment, analysts said, but falls in automakers like Hyundai
Motor weighed.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 2.63 percent to 1,710.32 points.
"Growing expectations over measures to boost liquidity in
Europe rekindled investors' interest in stocks, and we saw
cherry-picking of shares today," said Hong Soon-pyo, a market
analyst at Daishin Securities.
European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet is
expected to prepare the ground for a pre-Christmas interest rate
cut at his final policy meeting on Thursday and offer banks
further protection against the euro zone's worsening debt
storm.
Data showed that growth in the U.S. service sector was
steady in September and private hiring picked up, suggesting the
economy was not yet slipping to recession.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 118.1 billion
won($99.2 million) worth of stocks after two sessions of
selling. Pension funds also picked up 92.3 billion won worth
after selling in the previous session.
Shares in S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil
refiner, jumped 10.2 percent and GS Holdings rallied
7.7 percent.
"The latest recovery in crude oil prices points to stronger
product pricing," said Hwang Yoo-shik, an analyst at Meritz
Securities, adding that refiners were expected to see
improvement in third quarter earnings as losses from domestic
fuel price cuts in the second quarter would be erased.
Refiners increased domestic prices of gasoline and diesel
after a three-month price cut expired in July.
Hyundai Heavy Industries , the world's top
shipbuilder, advanced 10 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries
climbed 9.4 percent.
Technology issues also rose firmly, with LG Electronics
, the world's No.3 handset maker, up 6.3 percent and
LG Display, the world's No.2 flat panel maker, up 7.4 percent.
Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2 memory
chip maker, climbed 6 percent, buoyed by a 3 percent rise in the
U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index .
But falls in automakers weighed.
"After having outperformed the market for a while, investors
are starting to ask if the current rate of sales growth can be
sustained," said Kim Yong-soo, an analyst at SK Securities.
"The market is growing more cautious about the year-end and
early 2012 outlook for automakers as demand for new cars is seen
weakening."
Hyundai Motor ended down 1.3 percent after having gained
13.5 percent on the year as of Wednesday's close, compared with
the broader KOSPI's 19 percent fall over the same period.
Kia Motors finished down 0.8 percent.
Retailers underperformed after finance ministry data showed
sales at stores owned by the sector leaders posted the worst
performance in seven months in September.
Shinsegae Co Ltd , the country's No.2 retailer by
market value, edged up 0.2 percent.
The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 3 percent to 223.94
and the junior Kosdaq market rose 2.37 percent to
431.18.
Move on day +2.63 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -16.6 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)