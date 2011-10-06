* Foreign investors return to buying

* Battered refiners, shipyards jump

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 6 Seoul shares ended up 2.6 percent on Thursday as investors picked out bargains in a battered market, with refiners and technology stocks like SK Innovation and LG Display fuelling gains.

Strengthening hopes for more aggressive measures to address Europe's debt issues and reassuring U.S. economic data buoyed sentiment, analysts said, but falls in automakers like Hyundai Motor weighed.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 2.63 percent to 1,710.32 points.

"Growing expectations over measures to boost liquidity in Europe rekindled investors' interest in stocks, and we saw cherry-picking of shares today," said Hong Soon-pyo, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet is expected to prepare the ground for a pre-Christmas interest rate cut at his final policy meeting on Thursday and offer banks further protection against the euro zone's worsening debt storm.

Data showed that growth in the U.S. service sector was steady in September and private hiring picked up, suggesting the economy was not yet slipping to recession.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 118.1 billion won($99.2 million) worth of stocks after two sessions of selling. Pension funds also picked up 92.3 billion won worth after selling in the previous session.

Shares in S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, jumped 10.2 percent and GS Holdings rallied 7.7 percent.

"The latest recovery in crude oil prices points to stronger product pricing," said Hwang Yoo-shik, an analyst at Meritz Securities, adding that refiners were expected to see improvement in third quarter earnings as losses from domestic fuel price cuts in the second quarter would be erased.

Refiners increased domestic prices of gasoline and diesel after a three-month price cut expired in July.

Hyundai Heavy Industries , the world's top shipbuilder, advanced 10 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries climbed 9.4 percent.

Technology issues also rose firmly, with LG Electronics , the world's No.3 handset maker, up 6.3 percent and LG Display, the world's No.2 flat panel maker, up 7.4 percent.

Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2 memory chip maker, climbed 6 percent, buoyed by a 3 percent rise in the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index .

But falls in automakers weighed.

"After having outperformed the market for a while, investors are starting to ask if the current rate of sales growth can be sustained," said Kim Yong-soo, an analyst at SK Securities.

"The market is growing more cautious about the year-end and early 2012 outlook for automakers as demand for new cars is seen weakening."

Hyundai Motor ended down 1.3 percent after having gained 13.5 percent on the year as of Wednesday's close, compared with the broader KOSPI's 19 percent fall over the same period.

Kia Motors finished down 0.8 percent.

Retailers underperformed after finance ministry data showed sales at stores owned by the sector leaders posted the worst performance in seven months in September.

Shinsegae Co Ltd , the country's No.2 retailer by market value, edged up 0.2 percent.

The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 3 percent to 223.94 and the junior Kosdaq market rose 2.37 percent to 431.18.

Move on day +2.63 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -16.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)