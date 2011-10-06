SEOUL, Oct 7 Seoul shares are likely to open
higher on Friday as developing euro zone plans to support
European banks eased investor fears about the region's debt
crisis and after Wall Street shares posted firm gains.
"We will probably see a bear market rally today on the
positive news from Europe," said Lee Kyoung-soo, an analyst at
Shinyoung Securities.
European Union moves to shore up ailing banks moved into
higher gear on Thursday as U.S. President Barack Obama urged
European leaders to act faster to tackle a sovereign debt crisis
that threatens global economic recovery.
"The problem with this kind of rally however is that it is
hard to tell if momentum can be sustained. The direction could
change any time," Lee added.
Samsung Electronics shares could rise after the
world's No.1 memory chip maker offered better-than-expected
earnings guidance for the third quarter.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 2.63 percent to 1,710.32 points on Thursday.
---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:19 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,164.97 1.83% 20.940
USD/JPY 76.67 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- 0.100
SPOT GOLD $1,651.05 0.10% 1.700
US CRUDE CLc1 $82.19 -0.48% -0.400
DOW JONES 11123.33 1.68% 183.38
ASIA ADRS 114.64 2.12% 2.38
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
POSCO
The world's No.3 steelmaker will develop low-cost steel
plates to be used in smart TVs produced by Samsung Electronics
and LG Electronics , according to a local media
report.
KT CORP
KT's new Cloud Communications Center (CCC), which doubles 3G
data processing speeds and decreases call drop rates by 70
percent, will be installed in 21 Korean cities by the end of
2011.
MEMORY CHIP MAKERS
Chip technology company Rambus Inc was quizzed in
court about destroyed documents and its own use of its patents
as graphics chip maker Nvidia Corp sought relief from
expensive licensing fees.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)