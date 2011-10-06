SEOUL, Oct 7 Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Friday as developing euro zone plans to support European banks eased investor fears about the region's debt crisis and after Wall Street shares posted firm gains.

"We will probably see a bear market rally today on the positive news from Europe," said Lee Kyoung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

European Union moves to shore up ailing banks moved into higher gear on Thursday as U.S. President Barack Obama urged European leaders to act faster to tackle a sovereign debt crisis that threatens global economic recovery.

"The problem with this kind of rally however is that it is hard to tell if momentum can be sustained. The direction could change any time," Lee added.

Samsung Electronics shares could rise after the world's No.1 memory chip maker offered better-than-expected earnings guidance for the third quarter.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 2.63 percent to 1,710.32 points on Thursday.

---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:19 GMT -----------------

---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:19 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,164.97 1.83% 20.940 USD/JPY 76.67 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- 0.100 SPOT GOLD $1,651.05 0.10% 1.700 US CRUDE CLc1 $82.19 -0.48% -0.400 DOW JONES 11123.33 1.68% 183.38 ASIA ADRS 114.64 2.12% 2.38

STOCKS TO WATCH

POSCO

The world's No.3 steelmaker will develop low-cost steel plates to be used in smart TVs produced by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics , according to a local media report.

KT CORP

KT's new Cloud Communications Center (CCC), which doubles 3G data processing speeds and decreases call drop rates by 70 percent, will be installed in 21 Korean cities by the end of 2011.

MEMORY CHIP MAKERS

Chip technology company Rambus Inc was quizzed in court about destroyed documents and its own use of its patents as graphics chip maker Nvidia Corp sought relief from expensive licensing fees. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)