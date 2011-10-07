* Foreign investors, institutions buy

* Samsung Elec climbs after better-than-expected Q3 earnings estimates

* Refiners, shipyards continue rally

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 7 Seoul shares advanced on Friday as euro zone plans to support European banks eased concerns about the region's debt crisis, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics leading the charge after forecast-beating third quarter earnings guidance.

Gains were supported by foreign and institutional buying of 52.9 billion won ($44.4 million) and 113.6 billion won respectively.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.56 percent to 1,754.16 points as of 0140 GMT.

"The view is the action being taken by European leaders will not put out the fire, but will at least stop it from spreading," said Y.S. Rhoo, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

European Union moves to shore up ailing banks moved into higher gear on Thursday as U.S. President Barack Obama urged European leaders to act faster to tackle a sovereign debt crisis that threatens global economic recovery.

"The KOSPI could quickly recover to the mid-1,800 point level if Europe does enough to prevent a financial crisis from taking hold," Rhoo added.

Shares in Samsung Electronics advanced 2 percent after the world's No.1 memory chip maker estimated its quarterly profit will exceed the most bullish market forecasts, indicating the booming smartphone business is emerging as its main profit engine.

Samsung's new Galaxy S2 smartphone "probably played a key role in boosting earnings and it will continue to do so basically unchallenged, until Apple unveils a better version of the iPhone," said Kyung Woo-hyun, a fund manager at Daishin Asset Management.

Kyung added that a gradually recovering memory chip sector would help Samsung's earnings in the fourth quarter.

Refiners and shipyards continued to rally as fears about sectors more sensitive to economic cycles abated and investors sought bargains.

Hyundai Heavy Industries rallied 6 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering jumped 9 percent.

SK Innovation , the country's No.1 crude oil refiner, rose 6.8 percent helped further by a strengthening won , which should reduce the costs of imported raw materials.

GS Holdings , the holding company of No.2 refiner GS Caltex, rose 4.6 percent.

Shares in Shinhan Financial Group were up 5.7 percent and Woori Finance Holdings jumped 6.3 percent.

Defensive issues however underperformed. SK Telecom , South Korea's top mobile phone operator, edged up 0.3 percent and food conglomerate CJ Corp fell 2.7 percent.

($1 = 1191.000 Korean Won)