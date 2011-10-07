* Foreign investors, institutions buy

* Samsung Elec sees modest gains after better-than-expected Q3 earnings estimates

* Refiners, shipyards continue rally

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 7 Seoul shares rose for the second straight day on Friday led by sharp gains in oil refiners and shipyards like Hyundai Heavy Industries and S-Oil and as sentiment was buoyed further by euro zone plans to support European banks.

The gains were bolstered by foreign and institutional buying in Korean stocks, to the tune of 373 billion Korean won ($313.2 million) and 450 billion won respectively.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 2.89 percent to 1,759.77 points and managed to post two consecutive sessions of gains but it still lost 0.6 percent on the week.

"The market has regained some stability and recovery momentum now thanks to positive developments in Europe," said Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

European Union moves to shore up ailing banks moved into higher gear on Thursday as U.S. President Barack Obama urged European leaders to act faster to tackle a sovereign debt crisis that threatens global economic recovery.

"But the market's direction is still very changeable and highly sensitive to the newsflow in Europen and U.S. It is too early to be wholly optimistic," Cho added.

Shares in Samsung Electronics held steady after the world's No.1 memory chip maker estimated its quarterly profit will exceed the most bullish market forecasts, indicating the booming smartphone business is emerging as its main profit engine.

Samsung's new Galaxy S2 smartphone "probably played a key role in boosting earnings and it will continue to do so basically unchallenged, until Apple unveils a better version of the iPhone," said Kyung Woo-hyun, a fund manager at Daishin Asset Management.

Samsung Electronics shares ended up 0.6 percent but underperformed against the benchmark index, which analysts blamed on the prospects for a tougher fourth quarter owing to weak prices for memory chips and flat screens.

Refiners and shipyards continued to rally as investor concerns about sectors more sensitive to economic cycles abated and investors sought bargains.

Hyundai Heavy Industries rallied 7.9 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering jumped 8.8 percent.

SK Innovation , the country's No.1 crude oil refiner, rose 5.3 percent helped further by a strengthening of the won on Friday, which should reduce the costs of imported raw materials.

GS Holdings , the holding company of No.2 refiner GS Caltex, rose 4.9 percent.

But shares in Hana Financial Group trimmed earlier gains and underperformed peers amid lingering legal and regulatory uncertainties surrounding the firm's $4.1 billion deal to buy domestic rival Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) .

A Seoul court ruled on Thursday that U.S. buyout fund Lone Star, KEB's majority shareholder, was guilty of stock price manipulation, a decision which may lead regulators to order it to sell down its stake in KEB to 10 percent and removed a potential hurdle for its sale of the stake to Hana.

But some analysts said the verdict was not enough to fully eliminate uncertainty over Hana's KEB buy.

"If any party involved in the case appeals to the Supreme Court, and/or Lone Star appeals to the Constitutional Court, the final ruling may yet be some distance in the future," Standard Chartered said in a report.

"Moreover, it is, in our view, uncertain that the regulator would let Lone Star sell its entire stake to one party (i.e. Hana), allowing Lone Star to exit with a controlling premium."

Shares in Hana Financial edged up 2.5 percent, compared with the peers' 4 to 6 percent gains.

Brokerages spiked, lifted by rallies in stock markets.

Shares in Woori Investment & Securities jumped 9.3 percent and Samsung Securities gained 7.4 percent.

Defensive issues lagged. KT Corp , South Korea's No.2 mobile carrier, slipped 0.8 percent and food conglomerate CJ Corp fell 3 percent. ($1 = 1191.000 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by x)