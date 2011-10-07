* Foreign investors, institutions buy
* Samsung Elec sees modest gains after better-than-expected
Q3 earnings estimates
* Refiners, shipyards continue rally
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 7 Seoul shares rose for the second
straight day on Friday led by sharp gains in oil refiners and
shipyards like Hyundai Heavy Industries and S-Oil
and as sentiment was buoyed further by euro zone
plans to support European banks.
The gains were bolstered by foreign and institutional buying
in Korean stocks, to the tune of 373 billion Korean won ($313.2
million) and 450 billion won respectively.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 2.89 percent to 1,759.77 points and managed to post two
consecutive sessions of gains but it still lost 0.6 percent on
the week.
"The market has regained some stability and recovery
momentum now thanks to positive developments in Europe," said
Cho Sung-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
European Union moves to shore up ailing banks moved into
higher gear on Thursday as U.S. President Barack Obama urged
European leaders to act faster to tackle a sovereign debt crisis
that threatens global economic recovery.
"But the market's direction is still very changeable and
highly sensitive to the newsflow in Europen and U.S. It is too
early to be wholly optimistic," Cho added.
Shares in Samsung Electronics held steady after the world's
No.1 memory chip maker estimated its quarterly profit will
exceed the most bullish market forecasts, indicating the booming
smartphone business is emerging as its main profit
engine.
Samsung's new Galaxy S2 smartphone "probably played a key
role in boosting earnings and it will continue to do so
basically unchallenged, until Apple unveils a better version of
the iPhone," said Kyung Woo-hyun, a fund manager at Daishin
Asset Management.
Samsung Electronics shares ended up 0.6 percent but
underperformed against the benchmark index, which analysts
blamed on the prospects for a tougher fourth quarter owing to
weak prices for memory chips and flat screens.
Refiners and shipyards continued to rally as investor
concerns about sectors more sensitive to economic cycles abated
and investors sought bargains.
Hyundai Heavy Industries rallied 7.9 percent and
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering jumped 8.8
percent.
SK Innovation , the country's No.1 crude oil
refiner, rose 5.3 percent helped further by a strengthening of
the won on Friday, which should reduce the costs of
imported raw materials.
GS Holdings , the holding company of No.2 refiner
GS Caltex, rose 4.9 percent.
But shares in Hana Financial Group trimmed
earlier gains and underperformed peers amid lingering legal and
regulatory uncertainties surrounding the firm's $4.1 billion
deal to buy domestic rival Korea Exchange Bank
(KEB) .
A Seoul court ruled on Thursday that U.S. buyout fund Lone
Star, KEB's majority shareholder, was guilty of stock price
manipulation, a decision which may lead regulators to order it
to sell down its stake in KEB to 10 percent and removed a
potential hurdle for its sale of the stake to Hana.
But some analysts said the verdict was not enough to fully
eliminate uncertainty over Hana's KEB buy.
"If any party involved in the case appeals to the Supreme
Court, and/or Lone Star appeals to the Constitutional Court, the
final ruling may yet be some distance in the future," Standard
Chartered said in a report.
"Moreover, it is, in our view, uncertain that the regulator
would let Lone Star sell its entire stake to one party (i.e.
Hana), allowing Lone Star to exit with a controlling premium."
Shares in Hana Financial edged up 2.5 percent, compared with
the peers' 4 to 6 percent gains.
Brokerages spiked, lifted by rallies in stock markets.
Shares in Woori Investment & Securities jumped
9.3 percent and Samsung Securities gained 7.4
percent.
Defensive issues lagged. KT Corp , South Korea's
No.2 mobile carrier, slipped 0.8 percent and food conglomerate
CJ Corp fell 3 percent.
($1 = 1191.000 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by x)