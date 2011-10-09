SEOUL Oct 10 Seoul shares are expected to open higher on Monday after encouraging U.S. job data and amid hopes that Europe is dealing with deal crisis, analysts said.

"Market will probably start off in positive territory. U.S. job data came out stronger than expected, and this helps ease U.S. recession concerns," said Kim Seung-han, a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September and job gains for the prior two months were revised higher, data showed on Friday.

News that the leaders of Germany and France had promised on Sunday to unveil a new comprehensive package for solving the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month, will add support.

Shares in Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) may be tracked after South Korea had raised domestic gas rates by 5.3 percent on average from Monday in a move to cut losses in state-run gas company by reflecting higher costs.

As the earnings season draws near, markets will focus more on sectors that are expected to post solid set of results, Kim said, adding that technology stocks in particularly may continue to be lifted after Samsung Electronics' stronger-than-forecast third quarter earnings estimates on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 2.89 percent to 1,759.77 points on Friday, managing to post two consecutive sessions of gains but still losing 0.6 percent on the week. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,155.46 -0.82% -9.510 USD/JPY 76.72 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.076 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,641.85 0.26% 4.330 US CRUDE CLc1 $83.13 0.18% 0.150 DOW JONES 11103.12 -0.18% -20.21 ASIA ADRS 113.06 -1.38% -1.58 --------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St fends off bear to end higher for week >Better jobs report pushes 10-yr yield above 2 pct >Spain, Italy downgrade increases pressure on Euro >Oil edges up in choppy trade, posts weekly gain

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The world's No.1 memory chip maker has filed a patent lawsuit against Apple Inc in the United Kingdom, according to a local media report.

LG ELECTRONICS

Whirlpool Corp has won a stay motion in patent litigation brought by LG Electronics.

POSCO

The world's No.3 steelmaker will develop low-cost steel plates to be used in smart TVs produced by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, according to a local media report.

SHIPPING FIRMS

Shipping companies like STX Pan Ocean may be helped after Baltic Dry Index , which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, rose 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by David Chance)