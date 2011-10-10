* KOSPI set to post three sessions of gains
* Techs continue to be lifted by Samsung Elec Q3 estimates
* KOGAS rallies after gas tariff hike
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 10 Seoul shares rose on Monday, led
by technology issues and shipyards, after encouraging U.S. jobs
data and as investors gained confidence that Europe was dealing
with its debt crisis, with gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.64 percent to 1,771.11 points as of 0209 GMT, poised to gain
for a third straight session.
"The market is drawing a buying appetite again, especially
around exporters," said Lee Kyoung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung
Securities.
Analysts said stronger-than-expected U.S. job data and
progress seen in Europe were two factors helping to buoy
sentiment.
U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September
and job gains for the prior two months were revised higher, data
showed on Friday.
Markets were supported by news that the leaders of Germany
and France had promised on Sunday to unveil a new comprehensive
package for solving the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of
the month.
Institutions were buyers of a net 99.2 billion Korean won
($84.2 million) worth of stocks, poised to pick up shares for a
third session. Pension funds were buyers of a net 25.2 billion
won, also set for a net purchase of shares for a third straight
session.
"But even today's recovery may be part of the market's
broader volatility. This may not be a longer-term upward trend,"
Lee added.
Gains were led by technology issues and index heavyweights
such as Samsung Electronics , which was up 2.3
percent, continuing to be helped by better-than-expected third
quarter earnings estimates announced on Friday.
Shares in Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2
memory chip maker, climbed 2.1 percent.
Shares in Korea Gas Corp rallied 5.5 percent
after the government raised domestic gas rates by 5.3 percent on
average in a move to reflect higher import costs of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) and help cut losses in state-run Korea Gas
Corp (KOGAS).
"The price hike is positive following previous price
freezes," said Lee Chang-mok, an analyst at Woori Investment &
Securities in a report.
"This will make is easier for government to implement
pricing measures that are reflective of raw material prices,"
Lee said.
Sharp gains in shipbuilders also gave market help, as Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering advanced 4.5
percent and Samsung Heavy Industries rose 4.1
percent.
"Shipbuilders had vastly underperformed the broader market
during the worst of European fears, and it seems they have
become ripe for bargain hunting," said Lee Bong-jin, an analyst
at KTB Securities.
Daewoo Shipbuilding shares had fallen nearly 50 percent in
the past three months as of Friday's close, compared with a 19.3
percent loss of the broader KOSPI during same period. Samsung
Heavy Industries had lost 43 percent.
"Expectations for an order in liquefied natural gas
facilities are also strengthening," Lee added.
($1 = 1178.500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Ken Wills)