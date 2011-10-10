* KOSPI set to post three sessions of gains

* Techs continue to be lifted by Samsung Elec Q3 estimates

* KOGAS rallies after gas tariff hike

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 10 Seoul shares rose on Monday, led by technology issues and shipyards, after encouraging U.S. jobs data and as investors gained confidence that Europe was dealing with its debt crisis, with gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.64 percent to 1,771.11 points as of 0209 GMT, poised to gain for a third straight session.

"The market is drawing a buying appetite again, especially around exporters," said Lee Kyoung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Analysts said stronger-than-expected U.S. job data and progress seen in Europe were two factors helping to buoy sentiment.

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September and job gains for the prior two months were revised higher, data showed on Friday.

Markets were supported by news that the leaders of Germany and France had promised on Sunday to unveil a new comprehensive package for solving the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month.

Institutions were buyers of a net 99.2 billion Korean won ($84.2 million) worth of stocks, poised to pick up shares for a third session. Pension funds were buyers of a net 25.2 billion won, also set for a net purchase of shares for a third straight session.

"But even today's recovery may be part of the market's broader volatility. This may not be a longer-term upward trend," Lee added.

Gains were led by technology issues and index heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics , which was up 2.3 percent, continuing to be helped by better-than-expected third quarter earnings estimates announced on Friday.

Shares in Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2 memory chip maker, climbed 2.1 percent.

Shares in Korea Gas Corp rallied 5.5 percent after the government raised domestic gas rates by 5.3 percent on average in a move to reflect higher import costs of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and help cut losses in state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS).

"The price hike is positive following previous price freezes," said Lee Chang-mok, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities in a report.

"This will make is easier for government to implement pricing measures that are reflective of raw material prices," Lee said.

Sharp gains in shipbuilders also gave market help, as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering advanced 4.5 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries rose 4.1 percent.

"Shipbuilders had vastly underperformed the broader market during the worst of European fears, and it seems they have become ripe for bargain hunting," said Lee Bong-jin, an analyst at KTB Securities.

Daewoo Shipbuilding shares had fallen nearly 50 percent in the past three months as of Friday's close, compared with a 19.3 percent loss of the broader KOSPI during same period. Samsung Heavy Industries had lost 43 percent.

"Expectations for an order in liquefied natural gas facilities are also strengthening," Lee added. ($1 = 1178.500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Ken Wills)