* KOSPI posts three sessions of gains
* Techs continue to be lifted by Samsung Elec Q3 estimates
* KOGAS rallies after gas tariff hike
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 10 Seoul shares finished up 0.4
percent on Monday, led by technology issues and shipyards, and
as investors gained confidence that Europe was dealing with its
debt crisis.
Analysts said stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and
progress seen in Europe were two factors helping to buoy
sentiment.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.38 percent at 1,766.44 points, gaining for a third straight
session.
"Positive news from Europe over the weekend helped renew
investor appetite in the share market again," said Kim
Soo-young, a market analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
Leaders of Germany and France had promised on Sunday to
unveil a new comprehensive package for solving the euro zone's
debt crisis by the end of the month.
U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September
and job gains for the prior two months were revised higher, data
showed on Friday.
Institutions were buyers of a net 295 billion Korean won
($250.3 million) worth of stocks, picking up shares for a third
session. Pension funds were buyers of a net 83 billion won,
posting a net purchase of shares for a third straight session.
"But even today's recovery may be part of the market's
broader volatility. This may not be a longer-term upward trend,"
said Lee Kyoung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
Gains were led by technology issues and index heavyweights
such as Samsung Electronics , which ended up 1.63
percent, continuing to be helped by better-than-expected third
quarter earnings estimates announced on Friday.
Shares in Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2
memory chip maker, climbed 2.1 percent.
Shares in Korea Gas Corp rallied 6 percent after
the government raised domestic gas rates by 5.3 percent on
average in a move to reflect higher import costs of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) and help cut losses in state-run Korea Gas
Corp (KOGAS).
"The price hike is positive following previous price
freezes," said Lee Chang-mok, an analyst at Woori Investment &
Securities in a report.
"This will make is easier for government to implement
pricing measures that are reflective of raw material prices,"
Lee said.
Sharp gains in shipbuilders also lent support, as Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering advanced 2.3
percent and Samsung Heavy Industries rose 2.7
percent.
"Shipbuilders had vastly underperformed the broader market
during the worst of European fears, and it seems they have
become ripe for bargain hunting," said Lee Bong-jin, an analyst
at KTB Securities.
Daewoo Shipbuilding shares had fallen nearly 50 percent in
the past three months as of Friday's close, compared with a 19.3
percent loss of the broader KOSPI during the same period.
Samsung Heavy Industries had lost 43 percent.
"Expectations for an order in liquefied natural gas
facilities are also strengthening," Lee added.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Engineering said on Monday that it
aimed to seal a $1.1 billion agreement with the Indonesian
government by November to build three submarines.
The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 0.24 percent to
230.82 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 2.55
percent to 453.91 points.
Move on day +0.38 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -13.9 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1178.500 Korean Won)
