* KOSPI posts three sessions of gains

* Techs continue to be lifted by Samsung Elec Q3 estimates

* KOGAS rallies after gas tariff hike

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 10 Seoul shares finished up 0.4 percent on Monday, led by technology issues and shipyards, and as investors gained confidence that Europe was dealing with its debt crisis.

Analysts said stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and progress seen in Europe were two factors helping to buoy sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.38 percent at 1,766.44 points, gaining for a third straight session.

"Positive news from Europe over the weekend helped renew investor appetite in the share market again," said Kim Soo-young, a market analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

Leaders of Germany and France had promised on Sunday to unveil a new comprehensive package for solving the euro zone's debt crisis by the end of the month.

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September and job gains for the prior two months were revised higher, data showed on Friday.

Institutions were buyers of a net 295 billion Korean won ($250.3 million) worth of stocks, picking up shares for a third session. Pension funds were buyers of a net 83 billion won, posting a net purchase of shares for a third straight session.

"But even today's recovery may be part of the market's broader volatility. This may not be a longer-term upward trend," said Lee Kyoung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Gains were led by technology issues and index heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics , which ended up 1.63 percent, continuing to be helped by better-than-expected third quarter earnings estimates announced on Friday.

Shares in Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2 memory chip maker, climbed 2.1 percent.

Shares in Korea Gas Corp rallied 6 percent after the government raised domestic gas rates by 5.3 percent on average in a move to reflect higher import costs of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and help cut losses in state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS).

"The price hike is positive following previous price freezes," said Lee Chang-mok, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities in a report.

"This will make is easier for government to implement pricing measures that are reflective of raw material prices," Lee said.

Sharp gains in shipbuilders also lent support, as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering advanced 2.3 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries rose 2.7 percent.

"Shipbuilders had vastly underperformed the broader market during the worst of European fears, and it seems they have become ripe for bargain hunting," said Lee Bong-jin, an analyst at KTB Securities.

Daewoo Shipbuilding shares had fallen nearly 50 percent in the past three months as of Friday's close, compared with a 19.3 percent loss of the broader KOSPI during the same period. Samsung Heavy Industries had lost 43 percent.

"Expectations for an order in liquefied natural gas facilities are also strengthening," Lee added.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Engineering said on Monday that it aimed to seal a $1.1 billion agreement with the Indonesian government by November to build three submarines.

The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 0.24 percent to 230.82 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 2.55 percent to 453.91 points.

Move on day +0.38 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -13.9 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1178.500 Korean Won) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)