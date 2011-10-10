SEOUL, Oct 11 Seoul shares are poised to open higher on Tuesday after solid gains on Wall Street and amid optimism the euro zone debt crisis will be resolved after pledges by German and French leaders.

"Wall Street ended on a positive note and that will boost the market this morning ... hopes about Europe will also continue to help," said Lee Seung-woo, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities.

Sentiment towards banking issues such as KB Financial Group will likely be buoyed after a move to nationalise Franco-Belgian bank Dexia was seen as an indication that European governments would step in and keep large lenders from failing.

Retailers such as Lotte Shopping could also be lifted after data showed South Korea's wholesale inflation in September eased off a 4-month high.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.38 percent at 1,766.44 points on Monday, gaining for a third straight session.

------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:18 GMT ----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,194.89 3.41% 39.430 USD/JPY 76.64 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.076 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,680.99 0.36% 6.050 US CRUDE CLc1 $85.55 0.16% 0.140 DOW JONES 11433.18 2.97% 330.06 ASIA ADRS 116.82 3.33% 3.76 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall St extends rally on euro-zone hopes *Euro jumps 2 percent vs dollar on Europe optimism *Oil up 3 pct on euro zone plan, Kuwait export halt

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG SECURITIES

Samsung Securities said after the market's close on Monday that it had decided to issue 9.6 million new shares worth 400.3 billion won ($339.7 million) to secure operating funds.

HANDSET MAKERS

Sprint Nextel , which is selling the iPhone for the first time, said it sold all of its $200 iPhone 4S and is not taking back orders.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

MagnaChip Semiconductor said it will supply chips to be used for the new displays of Samsung Electronics' smartphone Galaxy S2 LTE.

HYUNDAI MOTOR

Hyundai Motor hopes to boost sales of its compact cars in India and will release a new discount model, 'Eon', which is around 30 percent cheaper than the company's standard models, according to a local media report.

DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

Daewoo Engineering & Construction has won a $252 million deal to build a container terminal in Algeria, with construction to start from March 2012, according to a local media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)