SEOUL, Oct 11 Seoul shares are poised to open
higher on Tuesday after solid gains on Wall Street and amid
optimism the euro zone debt crisis will be resolved after
pledges by German and French leaders.
"Wall Street ended on a positive note and that will boost
the market this morning ... hopes about Europe will also
continue to help," said Lee Seung-woo, a market analyst at
Daewoo Securities.
Sentiment towards banking issues such as KB Financial Group
will likely be buoyed after a move to nationalise
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia was seen as an indication
that European governments would step in and keep large lenders
from failing.
Retailers such as Lotte Shopping could also be
lifted after data showed South Korea's wholesale inflation in
September eased off a 4-month high.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.38 percent at 1,766.44 points on Monday, gaining for a
third straight session.
------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:18 GMT ----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,194.89 3.41% 39.430
USD/JPY 76.64 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.076 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,680.99 0.36% 6.050
US CRUDE CLc1 $85.55 0.16% 0.140
DOW JONES 11433.18 2.97% 330.06
ASIA ADRS 116.82 3.33% 3.76
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Wall St extends rally on euro-zone hopes
*Euro jumps 2 percent vs dollar on Europe optimism
*Oil up 3 pct on euro zone plan, Kuwait export halt
STOCKS TO WATCH
SAMSUNG SECURITIES
Samsung Securities said after the market's close on Monday
that it had decided to issue 9.6 million new shares worth 400.3
billion won ($339.7 million) to secure operating
funds.
HANDSET MAKERS
Sprint Nextel , which is selling the iPhone for the
first time, said it sold all of its $200 iPhone 4S and is not
taking back orders.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
MagnaChip Semiconductor said it will supply chips to
be used for the new displays of Samsung Electronics' smartphone
Galaxy S2 LTE.
HYUNDAI MOTOR
Hyundai Motor hopes to boost sales of its compact cars in
India and will release a new discount model, 'Eon', which is
around 30 percent cheaper than the company's standard models,
according to a local media report.
DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
Daewoo Engineering & Construction has won a $252 million
deal to build a container terminal in Algeria, with construction
to start from March 2012, according to a local media report.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)