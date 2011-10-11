* Banks firm as euro zone optimism brews
* Brokerages jump despite share issuance news
* Institutional, foreign buying give support
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 11 Seoul shares rose on Tuesday after
solid gains on Wall Street and amid optimism the euro zone debt
crisis will be resolved after pledges by German and French
leaders.
Financial issues including banks and brokerages fuelled the
market's upward momentum, with institutions picking up a net
77.8 billion won ($66.4 million) worth of stocks, poised to
purchase shares for a fourth consecutive session.
Foreign investors bought a net 56 billion won worth of
shares.
"Appetite for stocks has returned for now, and we are seeing
a lot of bargain-hunting, encouraged by optimism about Europe,"
said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
2.3 percent at 1,807.35 points as of 0127 GMT.
Han however added that the rally would likely be restricted
within a limited range and that resistance was expected at the
psychologically significant 1,850 point level.
Sentiment towards banking issues was buoyed after a move to
nationalise Franco-Belgian bank Dexia was seen as an
indication that European governments would step in and keep
large lenders from failing.
Shinhan Financial Group climbed nearly 4 percent
and KB Financial Group rose 3 percent.
Brokerages rallied across the board, with Samsung Securities
rising 7.6 percent despite news of a new share issue
worth 400.3 billion won.
"The issue by itself is not positive as it will dilute
shareholder value, but it is smaller than the market had earlier
feared," said Kim Ji-hyun, an analyst at HI Investment &
Securities.
Following Daewoo Securities' announcement of a
1.4 trillion won share issue last month, the market had been
wary about issues of similar size by other
brokerages.
"Samsung Securities' announcement removed that uncertainty,"
Kim said, adding that shares have also become cheap following
massive falls.
Samsung Securities lost 34.3 percent in the three months to
Monday, compared with the broader market's 19 percent fall.
Woori Investment & Securities shares jumped 6
percent.
Declines in technology issues weighed, with LG Electronics
, the world's No.3 handset maker, shedding 3.3
percent. Shares in Samsung Electronics , the world's
No.1 memory chip maker, slipped 0.11 percent.
Retailers were lifted after data showed South Korea's
wholesale inflation in September eased off a 4-month high,
potentially boosting consumer sentiment.
Shinsegae Co Ltd advanced 4.3 percent and
Hyundai Department Store gained 2.7 percent.
($1 = 1171.300 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)