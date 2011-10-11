* Banks firm as euro zone optimism brews

* Brokerages jump despite share issuance news

* Institutional, foreign buying give support

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 11 Seoul shares rose on Tuesday after solid gains on Wall Street and amid optimism the euro zone debt crisis will be resolved after pledges by German and French leaders.

Financial issues including banks and brokerages fuelled the market's upward momentum, with institutions picking up a net 77.8 billion won ($66.4 million) worth of stocks, poised to purchase shares for a fourth consecutive session.

Foreign investors bought a net 56 billion won worth of shares.

"Appetite for stocks has returned for now, and we are seeing a lot of bargain-hunting, encouraged by optimism about Europe," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.3 percent at 1,807.35 points as of 0127 GMT.

Han however added that the rally would likely be restricted within a limited range and that resistance was expected at the psychologically significant 1,850 point level.

Sentiment towards banking issues was buoyed after a move to nationalise Franco-Belgian bank Dexia was seen as an indication that European governments would step in and keep large lenders from failing.

Shinhan Financial Group climbed nearly 4 percent and KB Financial Group rose 3 percent.

Brokerages rallied across the board, with Samsung Securities rising 7.6 percent despite news of a new share issue worth 400.3 billion won.

"The issue by itself is not positive as it will dilute shareholder value, but it is smaller than the market had earlier feared," said Kim Ji-hyun, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Following Daewoo Securities' announcement of a 1.4 trillion won share issue last month, the market had been wary about issues of similar size by other brokerages.

"Samsung Securities' announcement removed that uncertainty," Kim said, adding that shares have also become cheap following massive falls.

Samsung Securities lost 34.3 percent in the three months to Monday, compared with the broader market's 19 percent fall.

Woori Investment & Securities shares jumped 6 percent.

Declines in technology issues weighed, with LG Electronics , the world's No.3 handset maker, shedding 3.3 percent. Shares in Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory chip maker, slipped 0.11 percent.

Retailers were lifted after data showed South Korea's wholesale inflation in September eased off a 4-month high, potentially boosting consumer sentiment.

Shinsegae Co Ltd advanced 4.3 percent and Hyundai Department Store gained 2.7 percent.

($1 = 1171.300 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)