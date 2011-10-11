* Brokerages jump despite share issuance news

* Institutional, foreign buying lends support

* KOSPI rises for fourth consecutive session

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 11 Seoul shares rose for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday after solid gains on Wall Street and amid optimism the euro zone debt crisis will be resolved after pledges by German and French leaders.

Crude oil refiners and brokerages fuelled the market's upward momentum, with institutions picking up a net 216.8 billion won ($185.1 million) worth of stocks, buying for four sessions running.

Foreign investors bought a net 316.7 billion won worth of shares but retail investors sold a net 596.7 billion won worth, their fourth session of selling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 1.62 percent at 1,795.02 points, but was off an earlier session high of 1,811.14 points. It has risen 7.7 percent in its current gaining streak.

"Appetite for stocks is healthy as earlier fears about Europe have eased significantly. Gains however were a bit limited as profit-taking activity took hold," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

Crude refiners posted firm gains helped by a rebound in the won , which will reduce the cost of importing crude.

Shares in S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, and GS Holdings , the holding company for the country's No.2 refiner, both gained 3.9 percent.

Samsung Securities rose 5.1 percent despite news of a new share issue worth 400.3 billion won.

"The issue by itself is not positive as it will dilute shareholder value, but it is smaller than the market had earlier feared," said Kim Ji-hyun, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Following Daewoo Securities' announcement of a 1.4 trillion won share issue last month, the market had been wary about issues of similar size by other brokerages.

"Samsung Securities' announcement removed that uncertainty," Kim said, adding that shares have also become cheap following massive falls.

Samsung Securities lost 34.3 percent in the three months to Monday, compared with the broader market's 19 percent fall.

Mirae Asset Securities gained 3.9 percent after falling 42 percent over the same period.

Retailers were lifted after data showed South Korea's wholesale inflation in September eased off a 4-month high, potentially boosting consumer sentiment.

Shinsegae Co Ltd advanced 5 percent and Hyundai Department Store gained 4.6 percent.

Technology issues underperformed, with LG Electronics , the world's No.3 handset maker, shedding 2.5 percent. Shares in LG Display , the world's No.2 flat panel maker, edged up 0.2 percent.

The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 1.72 percent to 234.8 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 1.13 percent to 459.06 points.

Move on day +1.62 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -12.5 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1171.300 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)