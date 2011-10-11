SEOUL, Oct 12 Seoul shares are likely to trade within a limited range on Wednesday, with relatively flat finish on Wall Street offering the market little direction and as investors remain tuned to news from the euro zone.

"The news from Slovakia and weaker than expected earnings from Alcoa, which kicked off the U.S. results season, will be negative," said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at Kyobo Securities.

The parliament of tiny Slovakia stalled the expansion of a bailout fund to rescue the euro zone from its debt crisis on Tuesday.

Alcoa Inc , the largest U.S. aluminum producer, said slowing economic growth knocked prices for the metal lower, denting its third-quarter profit.

"But Korea-specific news like that of the growing likelihood of a free trade agreement with the United States being approved will give the market extra support," Kim said.

A U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday backed long-delayed trade pacts with South Korea, Colombia and Panama, paving the way for final approval.

Shares in firms with interests in North Korea, such as Romanson , a watchmaker, and apparel manufacturer Shinwon Corp , may be buoyed after South Korea said on Tuesday it will allow 120 firms to restart building a joint industrial park in the North.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 1.62 percent at 1,795.02 points on Tuesday, posting its fourth straight session of gains.

KOGAS

State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on late Tuesday it had sold gas equivalent to 1.95 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) domestically in September, up 15.8 percent from a year earlier.

STEELMAKERS

Rio Tinto's chief executive said late on Tuesday that he did not see a significant change in China's demand for iron ore despite investor concerns about slowing steel demand in the country and weak advanced economies.

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Hyundai Heavy is investing 100 billion won ($85.9 million) to build a transformer factory in the U.S. state of Alabama from next month, according to a local media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)