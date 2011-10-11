SEOUL, Oct 12 Seoul shares are likely to trade
within a limited range on Wednesday, with relatively flat finish
on Wall Street offering the market little direction and as
investors remain tuned to news from the euro zone.
"The news from Slovakia and weaker than expected earnings
from Alcoa, which kicked off the U.S. results season, will be
negative," said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at Kyobo
Securities.
The parliament of tiny Slovakia stalled the expansion of a
bailout fund to rescue the euro zone from its debt crisis on
Tuesday.
Alcoa Inc , the largest U.S. aluminum producer, said
slowing economic growth knocked prices for the metal lower,
denting its third-quarter profit.
"But Korea-specific news like that of the growing likelihood
of a free trade agreement with the United States being approved
will give the market extra support," Kim said.
A U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday backed long-delayed trade
pacts with South Korea, Colombia and Panama, paving the way for
final approval.
Shares in firms with interests in North Korea, such as
Romanson , a watchmaker, and apparel manufacturer
Shinwon Corp , may be buoyed after South Korea said
on Tuesday it will allow 120 firms to restart building a joint
industrial park in the North.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 1.62 percent at 1,795.02 points on Tuesday, posting
its fourth straight session of gains.
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:23 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,195.54 0.05% 0.650
USD/JPY 76.64 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.159 -- 0.083
SPOT GOLD $1,663.39 -0.12% -2.040
US CRUDE CLc1 $85.20 -0.71% -0.610
DOW JONES 11416.30 -0.15% -16.88
ASIA ADRS 116.37 -0.39% -0.45
------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
KOGAS
State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on late
Tuesday it had sold gas equivalent to 1.95 million tonnes of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) domestically in September, up 15.8
percent from a year earlier.
STEELMAKERS
Rio Tinto's chief executive said late on
Tuesday that he did not see a significant change in China's
demand for iron ore despite investor concerns about slowing
steel demand in the country and weak advanced
economies.
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
Hyundai Heavy is investing 100 billion won ($85.9 million)
to build a transformer factory in the U.S. state of Alabama from
next month, according to a local media report.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)