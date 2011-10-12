* KOSPI under pressure amid foreign, institutional selling
* Automakers, auto parts makers outperform
* Retailers down after discouraging job data
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 12 Seoul shares slipped on Wednesday
after four consecutive sessions of gains and as investors
remained tuned to news from the euro zone and the United States.
Sentiment was fragile following news of Slovakia blocking a
European bailout fund and the defeat of U.S. President Barack
Obama's jobs bill by the U.S. Senate, analysts said.
"The market is pretty much stalled at this level, and
not-so-welcoming news from Europe and the United States is not
helping sentiment," said Y.S. Rhoo, a market analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
The parliament of tiny Slovakia stalled the expansion of a
bailout fund to rescue the euro zone from its debt crisis on
Tuesday.
The U.S. Senate defeated President Barack Obama's
job-creation package on Tuesday in a sign that Washington is
likely too paralysed to take major steps to spur hiring before
the 2012 election.
"Normally buying appetite returns at the low 1,700 point
level. Given the current macroeconomic situation, the market
will continue to fluctuate," Rhoo added.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 30.1 billion
won($25.8 million) worth of stocks, and institutions offloaded a
net 37.1 billion won worth, poised to snap a four-session buying
streak.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.63 percent at 1,783.66 points as of 0128 GMT.
Falls in technology issues weighed, with LG Electronics
, the world's No.3 handset maker, shedding 2.8
percent and Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1
memory chip maker, losing 1 percent.
But automakers and auto parts manufacturers outperformed
amid expectations for the approval of a free trade agreement
with the United States.
A U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday backed long-delayed trade
pacts with South Korea, Colombia and Panama, paving the way for
final approval.
Hyundai Motor edged up 0.2 percent and Hyundai
Mobis advanced 0.6 percent.
Shares in firms with interests in North Korea were buoyed
after South Korea said on Tuesday it would allow 120 firms to
restart building a joint industrial park in the
North.
Apparel manufacturer Shinwon Corp , which has
production units in North Korea, climbed 1.7 percent.
Retailers came under pressure after discouraging job data.
South Korea created the smallest number of jobs in a year in
September, nudging the unemployment rate higher off a three-year
low and adding to signs of a slowdown in Asia' fourth-largest
economy.
Shares in Lotte Shopping Co Ltd , the country's
top retailer in terms of market value, declined 2.3 percent and
Shinsegae Co Ltd , the country's No.2, was down 2.1
percent.
($1 = 1164.550 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)