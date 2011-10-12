* KOSPI under pressure amid foreign, institutional selling

* Automakers, auto parts makers outperform

* Retailers down after discouraging job data

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 12 Seoul shares slipped on Wednesday after four consecutive sessions of gains and as investors remained tuned to news from the euro zone and the United States.

Sentiment was fragile following news of Slovakia blocking a European bailout fund and the defeat of U.S. President Barack Obama's jobs bill by the U.S. Senate, analysts said.

"The market is pretty much stalled at this level, and not-so-welcoming news from Europe and the United States is not helping sentiment," said Y.S. Rhoo, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

The parliament of tiny Slovakia stalled the expansion of a bailout fund to rescue the euro zone from its debt crisis on Tuesday.

The U.S. Senate defeated President Barack Obama's job-creation package on Tuesday in a sign that Washington is likely too paralysed to take major steps to spur hiring before the 2012 election.

"Normally buying appetite returns at the low 1,700 point level. Given the current macroeconomic situation, the market will continue to fluctuate," Rhoo added.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 30.1 billion won($25.8 million) worth of stocks, and institutions offloaded a net 37.1 billion won worth, poised to snap a four-session buying streak.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.63 percent at 1,783.66 points as of 0128 GMT.

Falls in technology issues weighed, with LG Electronics , the world's No.3 handset maker, shedding 2.8 percent and Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory chip maker, losing 1 percent.

But automakers and auto parts manufacturers outperformed amid expectations for the approval of a free trade agreement with the United States.

A U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday backed long-delayed trade pacts with South Korea, Colombia and Panama, paving the way for final approval.

Hyundai Motor edged up 0.2 percent and Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.6 percent.

Shares in firms with interests in North Korea were buoyed after South Korea said on Tuesday it would allow 120 firms to restart building a joint industrial park in the North.

Apparel manufacturer Shinwon Corp , which has production units in North Korea, climbed 1.7 percent.

Retailers came under pressure after discouraging job data.

South Korea created the smallest number of jobs in a year in September, nudging the unemployment rate higher off a three-year low and adding to signs of a slowdown in Asia' fourth-largest economy.

Shares in Lotte Shopping Co Ltd , the country's top retailer in terms of market value, declined 2.3 percent and Shinsegae Co Ltd , the country's No.2, was down 2.1 percent.

($1 = 1164.550 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)