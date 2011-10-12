SEOUL Oct 13 Seoul shares may open in positive territory on Thursday as Europe's progress toward bolstering its financial rescue fund reassures investors, with exporters seen leading gains on hopes for the passage of a free trade deal with the United States.

"The market will be stable today as U.S. markets did pretty well. U.S. House approval of the free trade agreement with Korea will buoy sentiment towards automakers and technology issues in particular," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved long-delayed trade pacts with South Korea, Colombia and Panama.

Lee however added foreign investor preference for safer assets remained high, with sentiment toward stocks likely to be lukewarm.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.81 percent at 1,809.50 points on Wednesday. ----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:12 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,207.25 0.98% 11.710 USD/JPY 77.23 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.212 -- 0.053 SPOT GOLD $1,675.39 -0.08% -1.310 US CRUDE CLc1 $84.73 -0.98% -0.840 DOW JONES 11518.85 0.90% 102.55 ASIA ADRS 118.40 1.74% 2.03 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall St extends gains on euro-fund optimism *Prices slide in risk-off market; auction weighs *Euro up on Europe hope; dollar at 1-mo high vs yen *Brent rises a 6th session eyeing euro zone, Iran

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday it will soon release upgraded versions of three Galaxy smartphones in Europe to get around temporary sales bans on earlier versions of products that violated an Apple patent.

ELECTRONIC APPLIANCE MAKERS

Electronics giant Sony Corp suffered a fresh blow on Wednesday after several of its Bravia LCD television sets emitted smoke or parts began to melt, a company official said on Wednesday.

WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS

Woori Finance Holdings said on Wednesday that it had signed a preliminary agreement to forge a strategic partnership with BBVA , Spain's No. 2 lender, according to a local media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)