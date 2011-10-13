* Automakers buoyed by expectations of U.S. FTA

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 13 Seoul shares rose on Thursday as exporters gained on hopes for the passage of a free trade deal with the United States, while Hana Financial Group Inc jumped after reports that Lone Star had decided not to appeal a stock manipulation verdict in South Korea.

Analysts said investors were buying more actively as they grew more assured of Europe's progress toward bolstering its financial rescue fund, renewing their appetite for riskier assets.

"Sentiment is steadily improving and foreign investors are returning to market again," said Shinhan Investment Corp market analyst Lee Sun-yeb. "If progress in Europe is made as hoped, we could see the main index recovering to 1,950 points by the end of the year."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.92 percent at 1,826.14 points as of 0210 GMT.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 114.3 billion won ($98 million) worth of shares, and pension funds purchased a net 17.6 billion won, poised to buy for a sixth straight session.

Hana Financial Group rallied 3 percent after U.S. private equity firm Lone Star decided not to appeal a court verdict that found it guilty of stock manipulation, potentially clearing legal hurdles to its planned sale of Korea Exchange Bank to Hana.

"This removes one mountain in Hana's path to acquiring KEB," said Kyobo Securities analyst Hwang Suk-kyu. "The decision by Lone Star will probably expedite dealings with the court over KEB."

Korea Exchange Bank rose 2.8 percent.

Auto exporters advanced firmly on hopes for the passage of a free trade deal with the United States.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved long-delayed trade pacts with South Korea, Colombia and Panama.

"Cars produced in U.S. factories are not enough to meet demand there; we are still exporting quite a lot to the U.S. from South Korea," said Shinyoung Securities market analyst Lee Kyoung-soo.

Hyundai Motor Co gained 2.4 percent and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd rose 2.2 percent.

Shinsegae Co Ltd underperformed and traded flat after South Korea's No.2 retailer posted a forecast-missing third-quarter operating profit of 27.6 billion won. Shinsegae was expected to report a quarterly operating profit of about 36 billion won, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

Airlines and tour issues surged as the won strengthened, pointing to lower jet fuel costs and higher demand for oversea tours.

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , the country's top air carrier, jumped 7.3 percent and Asiana Airlines Inc rose 6.7 percent. ($1 = 1166.750 won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)