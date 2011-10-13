* Hana Financial gains after news Lone Star drops appeal

* Airlines jump as won turns stronger

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 13 Seoul shares rose on Thursday, buoyed by substantial gains in banks including Hana Financial Group and airlines like Korean Air .

Analysts said investors were buying more actively as they grew more assured of Europe's progress toward bolstering its financial rescue fund, renewing appetite for riskier assets.

"The longer-term direction of the market is still hard to determine. However, the way things are going, there is a good chance we will see the relief rally continue through the year-end," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.75 percent at 1,823.10 points.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 438.8 billion won ($376.1 million) worth of shares, and pension funds purchased a net 101.5 billion won, buying for a sixth straight session.

Hana Financial Group ended up 7 percent after U.S. private equity firm Lone Star decided not to appeal a court verdict that found it guilty of stock manipulation, potentially clearing legal hurdles to its planned sale of Korea Exchange Bank to Hana.

"This removes one mountain in Hana's path to acquiring KEB," said Kyobo Securities analyst Hwang Suk-kyu.

Korea Exchange Bank rose 4.4 percent.

Airlines surged as the won strengthened, pointing to lower jet fuel costs and higher demand for overseas tours.

"Airlines had been under a lot of pressure on the won's weakness and its pickup was a big factor behind today's rally," said Park Eun-kyung, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

Park added that a free trade agreement deal with the United States was also expected to increase demand for freight services.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved long-delayed trade pacts with South Korea, Colombia and Panama.

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , the country's top air carrier, jumped 10.6 percent and Asiana Airlines Inc rose 9.7 percent.

Shinsegae Co Ltd underperformed, edging down 0.2 percent, after South Korea's No.2 retailer posted a forecast-missing third-quarter operating profit of 27.6 billion won. Shinsegae was expected to report a quarterly operating profit of about 36 billion won, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.

Falls in technology issues weighed, as Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory chip maker, slipped 0.9 percent and LG Display shed 1.5 percent.

The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 0.6 percent to 238.09 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 1.26 percent to 473.56 points.

Move on day +0.75 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -11.11 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1166.750 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)