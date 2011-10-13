* Hana Financial gains after news Lone Star drops appeal
* Airlines jump as won turns stronger
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 13 Seoul shares rose on Thursday,
buoyed by substantial gains in banks including Hana Financial
Group and airlines like Korean Air .
Analysts said investors were buying more actively as they
grew more assured of Europe's progress toward bolstering its
financial rescue fund, renewing appetite for riskier assets.
"The longer-term direction of the market is still hard to
determine. However, the way things are going, there is a good
chance we will see the relief rally continue through the
year-end," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK
Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.75 percent at 1,823.10 points.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 438.8 billion won
($376.1 million) worth of shares, and pension funds purchased a
net 101.5 billion won, buying for a sixth straight session.
Hana Financial Group ended up 7 percent after
U.S. private equity firm Lone Star decided not to appeal a court
verdict that found it guilty of stock manipulation, potentially
clearing legal hurdles to its planned sale of Korea Exchange
Bank to Hana.
"This removes one mountain in Hana's path to acquiring KEB,"
said Kyobo Securities analyst Hwang Suk-kyu.
Korea Exchange Bank rose 4.4 percent.
Airlines surged as the won strengthened, pointing to
lower jet fuel costs and higher demand for overseas tours.
"Airlines had been under a lot of pressure on the won's
weakness and its pickup was a big factor behind today's rally,"
said Park Eun-kyung, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
Park added that a free trade agreement deal with the United
States was also expected to increase demand for freight
services.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved
long-delayed trade pacts with South Korea, Colombia and Panama.
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , the country's top air
carrier, jumped 10.6 percent and Asiana Airlines Inc
rose 9.7 percent.
Shinsegae Co Ltd underperformed, edging down 0.2
percent, after South Korea's No.2 retailer posted a
forecast-missing third-quarter operating profit of 27.6 billion
won. Shinsegae was expected to report a quarterly operating
profit of about 36 billion won, according to ThomsonReuters
I/B/E/S.
Falls in technology issues weighed, as Samsung Electronics
, the world's No.1 memory chip maker, slipped 0.9
percent and LG Display shed 1.5 percent.
The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 0.6 percent to
238.09 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 1.26
percent to 473.56 points.
Move on day +0.75 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -11.11 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1166.750 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)