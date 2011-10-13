SEOUL Oct 14 Seoul shares are likely to open
lower on Friday after six straight sessions of gains and
declines on Wall Street.
"The market will probably start off in negative territory
following its latest set of gains," said Kim Seung-han, a market
analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
Banking stocks like KB Financial Group could
come under pressure after JPMorgan Chase & Co's
quarterly earnings fell 25 percent, dragging U.S. financial
stocks lower overnight.
Shares sensitive to exchange rates, such as refiner S-Oil
and Korean Air Line will also be
followed due to recent volatility in the foreign exchange
market, Kim added.
Auto and tech exporters could be buoyed after news a free
trade agreement between the United States and South Korea was
passed by Congress.[ID:nN1E79C0JL ]
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.75 percent at 1,823.10 points on Thursday.
---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:24 GMT
------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,203.66 -0.3% -3.590
USD/JPY 76.83 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.182 -- -0.030
SPOT GOLD $1,666.45 0.02% 0.250
US CRUDE CLc1 $84.39 0.19% 0.160
DOW JONES 11478.13 -0.35% -40.72
ASIA ADRS 118.21 -0.16% -0.19
--------------------------------------------------------------
>JPMorgan drags blue chips down; Google up late
>Prices gain after recent losses; downturn intact
>Euro edges off a near one-month high vs dollar
>Brent snaps six-day rally as China imports fall
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG ELECTRONICS
Moody's cut its outlook on LG Electronics to negative from
stable.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
A U.S. judge said Samsung's Galaxy tablets do infringe
Apple's iPad patents, but also said Apple might have a problem
establishing the validity of its patents.
POSCO
The world's No.3 steelmaker has decided to slash capital
expenditure this year by about 1 trillion won ($857 million), as
steel markets shrink amid the global economic slowdown,
according to a local media report late on
Thursday.
LG INTERNATIONAL
LG International Corp has suspended its commercial vehicle
importing business, according to a local media report.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)