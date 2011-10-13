SEOUL Oct 14 Seoul shares are likely to open lower on Friday after six straight sessions of gains and declines on Wall Street.

"The market will probably start off in negative territory following its latest set of gains," said Kim Seung-han, a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Banking stocks like KB Financial Group could come under pressure after JPMorgan Chase & Co's quarterly earnings fell 25 percent, dragging U.S. financial stocks lower overnight.

Shares sensitive to exchange rates, such as refiner S-Oil and Korean Air Line will also be followed due to recent volatility in the foreign exchange market, Kim added.

Auto and tech exporters could be buoyed after news a free trade agreement between the United States and South Korea was passed by Congress.[ID:nN1E79C0JL ]

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.75 percent at 1,823.10 points on Thursday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

LG ELECTRONICS

Moody's cut its outlook on LG Electronics to negative from stable.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

A U.S. judge said Samsung's Galaxy tablets do infringe Apple's iPad patents, but also said Apple might have a problem establishing the validity of its patents.

POSCO

The world's No.3 steelmaker has decided to slash capital expenditure this year by about 1 trillion won ($857 million), as steel markets shrink amid the global economic slowdown, according to a local media report late on Thursday.

LG INTERNATIONAL

LG International Corp has suspended its commercial vehicle importing business, according to a local media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)