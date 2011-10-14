* KOSPI edges lower amid foreign, pension funds' selling
* Refiners, airlines under pressure as the won turns weak
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 14 Seoul shares slipped on Friday
after six straight sessions of gains and pressured by falls in
technology issues and banks such as LG Electronics
and Shinhan Financial Group .
Analysts said some profit-taking was spotted after a near-10
percent gain during the previous six successive days of gains.
"But I think we are still on a recovery track. The market is
taking a breather today, and also being more cautious as they
eye continued progress in Europe," said Kwak Joong-bo, a market
analyst at Samsung Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.26 percent at 1,818.39 points as of 0202 GMT.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 10.8 billion Korean
won ($9.3 million) worth of stocks, and pension funds offloaded
a net 5.2 billion won, poised to snap six consecutive sessions
of buying.
Banking stocks came under pressure as investor appetite
towards financials weakened after JPMorgan Chase & Co's
quarterly earnings fell 25 percent, dragging U.S. financial
stocks lower overnight.
Woori Finance Holdings lost 1.4 percent and
Shinhan Financial Group declined 0.6 percent.
Shares sensitive to exchange rates, in refiner and
transporters, declined as the won currency turned weak.
Weaker won renders the cost of importing crude oil more
costly and also dampens demand for overseas tourism.
Shares in S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil
refiner, shed 2.2 percent and GS Holdings , the
holding company of South Korea's No.2 refiner GS Caltex, lost
3.1 percent.
Shares in Korean Air Line fell 1.5 percent and
Asiana Airlines retreated 1.8 percent.
Falls in technology stocks also hurt, as shares in LG
Electronics fell 2.9 percent and LG Display
shed 1.8 percent.
Meanwhile, auto exporters were buoyed after news a free
trade agreement between the United States and South Korea was
passed by Congress.
Shares in Hyundai Motor gained 0.7 percent and
auto parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis rose 1.3
percent.
Defensive issues which lagged the market's latest gaining
streak drew investor interest again.
Shares in SK Telecom , South Korea's top mobile
phone operator, climbed 2.3 percent and KT&G , a
tobacco and ginseng manufacturer, surged 2.5 percent.
($1 = 1,155.900 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)