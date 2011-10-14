* KOSPI edges up as foreign investors, pension funds buy

* Refiners, airlines under pressure on weak won

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 14 Seoul shares reversed earlier falls to end up on Friday, extending their gaining streak to a seventh straight session, buoyed by firm gains in telecommunications issues like SK Telecom .

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 37.4 billion won ($32.4 million) worth of stocks, and pension funds purchased a net 186.4 billion won, picking up stocks for a seventh straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.67 percent at 1,835.40 points.

"The market is on a recovery trend right now though the upside momentum has weakened after a recent streak of gains," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Defensive issues which lagged in the recent rally drew investor interest again.

Shares in SK Telecom, South Korea's top mobile phone operator, climbed 2.9 percent and KT&G , a tobacco and ginseng producer, surged 3 percent.

But companies sensitive to exchange rates, such as refiners and transporters, declined on weakness in the won .

A weaker won renders the cost of importing crude oil more costly and also dampens demand for overseas tourism.

GS Holdings , the holding company of South Korea's No.2 refiner GS Caltex, lost 1.7 percent.

Korean Air Line fell 0.8 percent and Asiana Airlines dipped 0.8 percent.

Samsung Fire Insurance rose 3.5 percent and Hyundai Marine & Fire advanced 4.8 percent.

Brokerages rose as the market's continued gains lifted appetite towards the sector.

Shares in Samsung Securities climbed 1.2 percent and Mirae Asset Securities rose 2 percent.

The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 0.66 percent to 239.67 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 0.07 percent to 473.89 points.

Move on day +0.67 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -10.5 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1155.900 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)