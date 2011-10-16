SEOUL Oct 17 Seoul shares may open higher on Monday as hopes Europe will come up with a plan to solve its debt problems grow, but gains may be limited following a recent rally and as the corporate earnings season nears.

"The market is growing more expectant of more aggressive measures from Europe aimed at solving its debt crisis," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

There was a mutual sense of fear that if Europe fails to deliver, the global economy was in deep trouble at Saturday's meeting of G20 finance chiefs. Pressure was heaped on the euro zone finally to get on top of its debt crisis at a European leaders summit in eight days' time.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.67 percent at 1,835.40 points on Friday.

Retailers such as Shinsegae Co Ltd may be tracked after data showed annual sales growth at South Korea's top department stores hit a seven-month low in September.

--------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:24 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,224.58 1.74% 20.920 USD/JPY 77.20 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.251 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,680.74 0.13% 2.210 US CRUDE CLc1 $87.63 0.96% 0.830 DOW JONES 11644.49 1.45% 166.36 ASIA ADRS 119.13 0.78% 0.92 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St racks up 2nd week of gains Europe, Google >30-year yields post best weekly gain in a year >Euro heads for best week since Jan; rally may fade >Oil gains 3 pct on Europe hopes, US sales data

STOCKS TO WATCH

KT CORP

South Korea's top fixed-line carrier and No.2 mobile operator said late on Friday that it was in talks to buy a 20 percent stake in South Africa's Telkom for $600 million.

LOTTE SHOPPING

South Korea's Lotte Shopping Co Ltd said late on Friday that it has pulled out of a bid to buy Indonesian retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima .

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

A Dutch court on Friday turned down Samsung Electronics' request for an injunction against all of Apple's mobile products that use 3G telecommunications technology, including iPhones and iPads. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)