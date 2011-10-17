* Upside limited as foreign, retail investors sell

* Retailers hurt by negative data

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 17 Seoul shares rose on Monday on hopes Europe will come up with a plan to solve its debt problems, lifted by firm gains in crude oil refiners and airlines including S-Oil and Korean Air Line .

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.87 percent at 1,853.29 points as of 0145 GMT.

"Expectations for aggressive measures to solve the debt issues in Europe are fuelling the market's gains," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

There was a mutual sense of fear that if Europe fails to deliver, the global economy was in deep trouble at Saturday's meeting of G20 finance chiefs. Pressure was heaped on the euro zone finally to get on top of its debt crisis at a European leaders summit in eight days' time.

Han however added that the market's upside momentum was limited near the psychologically significant 1,850 point level.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 6.4 billion won ($5.5 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap a two-session buying streak. Retail investors offloaded a net 76.9 billion won, set to sell stocks for an eighth consecutive session.

Crude oil refiners and airlines were buoyed as the won strengthened, pointing to lower costs of importing crude and higher appetite for overseas tourism.

Shares in S-Oil, the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, jumped 5.9 percent and SK Innovation , the country's No.1, advanced 5.6 percent.

But retailers retreated after data showed annual sales growth at South Korea's top department stores hit a seven-month low in September.

Lotte Shopping Co Ltd , the country's top retailer by market value, fell 1.8 percent and Shinsegae Co Ltd was down 1.1 percent.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) rallied more than 5 percent after the company said on Monday it had reached a $600 million deal with Airbus to supply parts for A320 aircraft through 2025.

($1 = 1156.100 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)