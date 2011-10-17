* Order news lifts Korea Aerospace, Daelim Industrial

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 17 Seoul shares rose on Monday on hopes Europe will come up with a plan to solve its debt problems, lifted by firm gains in crude oil refiners and airlines including S-Oil and Korean Air Line .

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 1.62 percent at 1,865.18 points.

"As the worst of fears about Europe and a U.S. recession appear to have passed, investor interest in stocks is remaining strong," said Kim Seung-han, a market analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

There was a mutual sense of fear that if Europe fails to deliver, the global economy was in deep trouble at Saturday's meeting of G20 finance chiefs. Pressure was heaped on the euro zone finally to get on top of its debt crisis at a European leaders summit in eight days' time.

"However there is no doubt the market has neared its near-term upper band, especially following the latest streak of gains. Technical corrections may come soon," Kim added.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 249.2 billion won ($215.6 million) worth of stocks, purchasing shares for a third-straight session. But investment managers were sellers of a net 43.7 billion won worth of shares, offloading stocks for a third session in a row.

Crude oil refiners and airlines were buoyed as the won spiked more than 1 percent against the dollar on Monday, pointing to lower costs of importing crude and higher appetite for overseas tourism.

Shares in S-Oil, the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, jumped 8.9 percent and SK Innovation , the country's No.1, advanced 5.6 percent.

Daelim Industrial spiked nearly 8 percent after the company said its consortium had received a notice of award for a 1.4 trillion won project from the Saudi Electricity Company .

But retailers retreated after data showed annual sales growth at South Korea's top department stores hit a seven-month low in September.

Lotte Shopping Co Ltd , the country's top retailer by market value, fell 1.5 percent and Hyundai Department Store lost 0.8 percent.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) rallied 13.3 percent after the company said on Monday it had reached a $600 million deal with Airbus to supply parts for A320 aircraft through 2025.

Hyundai Motor advanced 3.3 percent and Kia Motors climbed 2.4 percent.

The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 1.59 percent to 243.49 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 2.42 percent to 485.38 points.

Move on day +1.62 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -9.06 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1156.100 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)