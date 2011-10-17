(Refiles to fix formatting)

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 18 Seoul shares may open lower on Tuesday after posting 8 consecutive sessions of gains and following comments from Germany's finance minister warned that a "definitive solution" to the euro zone's debt crisis was some way off.

"Such comments from Germany comes at a time when market is already ripe for a technical drawback," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

"We could see a solid 2-percent range fall today."

Germany said on Monday that a summit of EU leaders next Sunday would not produce a miracle cure for the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, a warning that pushed down markets in Europe and elsewhere after a rise over the past week on expectations of a breakthrough.

Shares in CJ Group member companies may react after they sold 4 million shares in Samsung Life via a block sale at 85,500 won per share, the companies said in statements on Tuesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 1.62 percent at 1,865.18 points on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:34 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,200.86 -1.94% -23.72 USD/JPY 76.84 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.155 -- -0.096 SPOT GOLD $1,670.99 0.01% 0.090 US CRUDE CLc1 $86.22 -0.19% -0.160 DOW JONES 11397.00 -2.13% -247.49 ASIA ADRS 117.41 -1.44% -1.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------M rket Summary >Germany's caution on debt plan sinks Wall St >Euro sags as Germany undercuts hope on crisis plan >Price rise as Germany cools euro-zone hopes >Oil falls as Germany dampens hope for debt plan

STOCKS TO WATCH

KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP

South Korea's state-run power supplier said late on Monday that its sales in September was 3.32 trillion won, up 2.6 percent from a year ago period.

TECHNOLOGY STOCKS

Taiwan's HTC Corp lost a patent infringement complaint filed against Apple Inc in a preliminary decision at the U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday.

KOREA EXCHANGE BANK , HANA FINANCIAL

South Korea has begun a process of ordering Lone Star to cut its stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) to no more than 10 percent after a recent court ruling that found the U.S. private equity fund had manipulated the stock price of a KEB unit in the run-up to its purchase of the group.