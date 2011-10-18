* Selling by foreign investors, investment managers weighs
* Samsung Life shares tumble after CJ Group companies sell
stake
* Hana Fin, KEB outperform
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 18 Seoul shares slipped on Tuesday
following eight consecutive sessions of gains and after a German
finance minister's warning that an upcoming summit would not
produce a fix for the euro zone's debt crisis.
"The comments from Germany gave the market a good excuse to
take profit on the latest gains," said Bae Sung-young, a market
analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Germany said on Monday that a summit of EU leaders next
Sunday would not produce a miracle cure for the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis, a warning that pushed down markets in
Europe and elsewhere after a rise over the past week on
expectations of a breakthrough.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.32 percent at 1,849.61 points as of 0111 GMT.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 74.5 billion
won($65.3 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap a
three-session buying streak. Investment managers offloaded a net
27.9 billion won, selling stocks for a fourth straight session.
Shares in Samsung Life tumbled nearly 6 percent
after CJ Group member companies sold 4 million shares in the
insurer via a block sale at 85,500 won per share, a discount to
the previous day's closing price of 90,000 won.
Shares in CJ O Shopping , one of the companies
that sold a stake in the insurer, outperformed the broader
market, edging up 0.3 percent.
Hana Financial Group also beat the broader
market after South Korea begun a process of ordering Lone Star
to cut its stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) after
a court ruling against it, clearing the path for the
long-awaited sale of KEB to Hana.
"These steps will surely expedite Lone Star's KEB stake
sale. It seems Hana Financial is nearly there in acquiring KEB,"
said Shim Hyun-soo, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
"Hana Financial will also have higher bargaining power as
Lone Star will have to sell within a limited time frame," Shim
added.
Hana shares slipped 0.5 percent and KEB edged down 0.9
percent.
Shares in Himart rose 0.2 percent after South
Korea's top electronics retailer said late on Monday that its
third quarter net profit jumped 31.3 percent to 47 billion won.
Defensive issues, which were left out of the market's recent
rally, attracted interest again.
Shares in Nong Shim , a snack and instant noodle
manufacturer, rose 0.2 percent and KT Corp , the
country's No.2 mobile phone operator, advanced 0.13 percent.
($1 = 1140.450 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)