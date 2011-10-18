* Selling by foreign investors, investment managers weighs
* Samsung Life shares tumble after CJ Group companies sell
stake
* Milk producers outperform
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 18 Seoul shares slipped on Tuesday
following eight consecutive sessions of gains and after a German
finance minister's warning that an upcoming summit would not
produce a fix for the euro zone's debt crisis.
"Comments from the German finance minister and the fact that
the market is exhausted following its latest streak of gains
paved the way for profit-taking," said Park Suk-hyun, a market
analyst at KTB Securities.
Germany said on Monday that a summit of EU leaders next
Sunday would not produce a miracle cure for the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis, a warning that pushed down markets in
Europe and elsewhere after a rise over the past week on
expectations of a breakthrough.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 1.41 percent at 1,838.90 points.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 180.3 billion won
($158.1 million) worth of stocks, snapping a three-session
buying streak. Investment managers offloaded a net 137.7 billion
won, selling stocks for a fourth straight session.
Shares in Samsung Life tumbled 6.7 percent after
CJ Group member companies sold 4 million shares in the insurer
via a block sale at 85,500 won per share, a discount to the
previous day's closing price of 90,000 won.
CJ O Shopping , one of the companies that sold a
stake in the insurer, surged 1.8 percent.
Shares in milk producers outperformed after reports the
agriculture ministry had okayed their plans to hike prices as
early as this month.
"Our minister said yesterday that a modest milk price hike
was inevitable given the higher prices dairy farms are charging
for milk supplies," a ministry spokesman told Reuters.
Shares in Maeil Dairy advanced 2.6 percent and
Namyang Dairy edged down 0.5 percent.
Hana Financial Group beat its peers after South
Korea begun a process of ordering Lone Star to cut its stake in
Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) after a court ruling
against it, clearing the path for the long-awaited sale of KEB
to Hana.
"These steps will surely expedite Lone Star's KEB stake
sale. It seems Hana Financial is nearly there in acquiring KEB,"
said Shim Hyun-soo, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
"Hana Financial will also have higher bargaining power as
Lone Star will have to sell within a limited time frame."
Hana shares slipped 1.8 percent and KEB edged up 0.4
percent, while other banks fell by around the 4 percent range.
Shares in Himart rose 4.2 percent after South
Korea's top electronics retailer said late on Monday that its
third quarter net profit jumped 31.3 percent to 47 billion won.
KT&G , a tobacco and ginseng firm, rose 0.8
percent and Neowiz , an online game developer,
climbed 1.3 percent.
Hyundai Securities fell 4 percent after the
company said on Tuesday that it had decided to issue 7 million
new shares worth 595 billion won.
The KOSPI 200 spot index shed 1.48 percent to
239.89 points and the junior Kosdaq market slipped 0.4
percent to 483.43 points.
Move on day -1.41 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -10.34 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1140.450 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)