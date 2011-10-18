* Selling by foreign investors, investment managers weighs

* Samsung Life shares tumble after CJ Group companies sell stake

* Milk producers outperform

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 18 Seoul shares slipped on Tuesday following eight consecutive sessions of gains and after a German finance minister's warning that an upcoming summit would not produce a fix for the euro zone's debt crisis.

"Comments from the German finance minister and the fact that the market is exhausted following its latest streak of gains paved the way for profit-taking," said Park Suk-hyun, a market analyst at KTB Securities.

Germany said on Monday that a summit of EU leaders next Sunday would not produce a miracle cure for the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, a warning that pushed down markets in Europe and elsewhere after a rise over the past week on expectations of a breakthrough.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.41 percent at 1,838.90 points.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 180.3 billion won ($158.1 million) worth of stocks, snapping a three-session buying streak. Investment managers offloaded a net 137.7 billion won, selling stocks for a fourth straight session.

Shares in Samsung Life tumbled 6.7 percent after CJ Group member companies sold 4 million shares in the insurer via a block sale at 85,500 won per share, a discount to the previous day's closing price of 90,000 won.

CJ O Shopping , one of the companies that sold a stake in the insurer, surged 1.8 percent.

Shares in milk producers outperformed after reports the agriculture ministry had okayed their plans to hike prices as early as this month.

"Our minister said yesterday that a modest milk price hike was inevitable given the higher prices dairy farms are charging for milk supplies," a ministry spokesman told Reuters.

Shares in Maeil Dairy advanced 2.6 percent and Namyang Dairy edged down 0.5 percent.

Hana Financial Group beat its peers after South Korea begun a process of ordering Lone Star to cut its stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) after a court ruling against it, clearing the path for the long-awaited sale of KEB to Hana.

"These steps will surely expedite Lone Star's KEB stake sale. It seems Hana Financial is nearly there in acquiring KEB," said Shim Hyun-soo, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

"Hana Financial will also have higher bargaining power as Lone Star will have to sell within a limited time frame."

Hana shares slipped 1.8 percent and KEB edged up 0.4 percent, while other banks fell by around the 4 percent range.

Shares in Himart rose 4.2 percent after South Korea's top electronics retailer said late on Monday that its third quarter net profit jumped 31.3 percent to 47 billion won.

KT&G , a tobacco and ginseng firm, rose 0.8 percent and Neowiz , an online game developer, climbed 1.3 percent.

Hyundai Securities fell 4 percent after the company said on Tuesday that it had decided to issue 7 million new shares worth 595 billion won.

The KOSPI 200 spot index shed 1.48 percent to 239.89 points and the junior Kosdaq market slipped 0.4 percent to 483.43 points.

Move on day -1.41 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -10.34 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1140.450 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)