SEOUL Oct 19 Seoul shares may open higher on
Wednesday as sentiment is likely to be lifted by reports of an
agreement to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund and
following firm gains on Wall Street.
"The market mood is looking good this morning," said
Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that France
and Germany had agreed to boost a euro zone financial rescue
fund to 2 trillion euros ($2.76 trillion).
Memory chip makers including Hynix Semiconductor
may be buoyed after the U.S. Philadelphia Semiconductor Index
climbed 2.3 percent overnight.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 1.41 percent at 1,838.90 points on Tuesday.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22 GMT-----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,225.38 2.04% 24.520
USD/JPY 76.81 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.175 -- 0.020
SPOT GOLD $1,653.49 -0.31% -5.150
US CRUDE CLc1 $88.19 -0.17% -0.150
DOW JONES 11577.05 1.58% 180.05
ASIA ADRS 118.98 1.34% 1.57
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rallies on Europe, Apple falls late
>Treasuries drop on report of euro zone fund boost
>Euro pares gains after Moody's downgrades Spain ?
>US, Brent oil pare gains after APIs; eye equities
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR , KIA MOTORS
Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp have raised
their combined sales goal for next year in the United States and
Europe by 2 million vehicles, according to a local media report.
SAMSUNG GROUP ISSUES, IMARKETKOREA INC
Global private equity fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP
and Asian buyout fund MBK Partners are among the bidders
for majority stake in Samsung Group's procurement arm
iMarketKorea Inc.
STEELMAKERS
BHP Billiton posted a 24 percent rise in quarterly
iron ore production on Wednesday as it boosted sales to Asian
steel mills, but the world's biggest mining company said copper
output from its Escondida mine in Chile was
declining.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)