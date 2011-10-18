SEOUL Oct 19 Seoul shares may open higher on Wednesday as sentiment is likely to be lifted by reports of an agreement to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund and following firm gains on Wall Street.

"The market mood is looking good this morning," said Lawrence Kim, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that France and Germany had agreed to boost a euro zone financial rescue fund to 2 trillion euros ($2.76 trillion).

Memory chip makers including Hynix Semiconductor may be buoyed after the U.S. Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed 2.3 percent overnight.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.41 percent at 1,838.90 points on Tuesday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:22 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,225.38 2.04% 24.520 USD/JPY 76.81 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.175 -- 0.020 SPOT GOLD $1,653.49 -0.31% -5.150 US CRUDE CLc1 $88.19 -0.17% -0.150 DOW JONES 11577.05 1.58% 180.05 ASIA ADRS 118.98 1.34% 1.57 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rallies on Europe, Apple falls late >Treasuries drop on report of euro zone fund boost >Euro pares gains after Moody's downgrades Spain ? >US, Brent oil pare gains after APIs; eye equities

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI MOTOR , KIA MOTORS

Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp have raised their combined sales goal for next year in the United States and Europe by 2 million vehicles, according to a local media report.

SAMSUNG GROUP ISSUES, IMARKETKOREA INC

Global private equity fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP and Asian buyout fund MBK Partners are among the bidders for majority stake in Samsung Group's procurement arm iMarketKorea Inc.

STEELMAKERS

BHP Billiton posted a 24 percent rise in quarterly iron ore production on Wednesday as it boosted sales to Asian steel mills, but the world's biggest mining company said copper output from its Escondida mine in Chile was declining. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)