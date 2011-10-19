* Foreign investors sell, pensions continue buying

* Automakers firm on positive earnings hopes

* Falls in banks, shipyards weigh

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 19 Seoul shares ended up 0.9 percent after volatile trade on Wednesday, with sentiment buoyed by reports of an agreement to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund but rises capped after Moody's cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches.

"We are seeing a relief rally on hopes for the European rescue fund," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that France and Germany had agreed to boost a euro zone financial rescue fund to 2 trillion euros ($2.76 trillion).

Moody's Investor Service on Tuesday cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, saying high levels of debt in the banking and corporate sectors leave the country vulnerable to funding stress.

"It will be difficult to return to pre-Greek crisis levels as European risks will likely continue for some time," Kim said, adding resistance was expected at around 1,900 points.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 29.7 billion won ($25.9 million) worth of stocks, snapping four sessions of buying, while pension funds were buyers of a net 4 billion won, purchasing stocks for a 10th straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.93 percent or 17.02 points at 1,855.92.

Automakers led gains amid positive expectations for their quarterly earnings, with Hyundai Motor advancing 1.8 percent and Kia Motors climbing 3.6 percent.

Local media reported the companies had raised their combined sales goal for next year in the United States and Europe by 2 million vehicles, citing industry sources.

Hyundai Motor is expected to report 1.91 trillion won in third quarter net profit, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S, compared to 1.35 trillion won a year ago.

But falls in banks and shipyards weighed. Hana Financial Group fell 1.8 percent and Woori Finance Holdings declined 0.9 percent.

Hyundai Heavy Industries lost 1.6 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding was down 2.5 percent.

Refiners and airlines were lifted as the won stabilised in Wednesday trade, pointing to steadier imported oil costs.

Shares in SK Innovation , South Korea's top crude oil refiner, rose 0.6 percent and Korean Air Line finished up 2.7 percent.

The KOSPI 200 spot index advanced 0.93 percent to 242.11 points and the junior Kosdaq market climbed 0.98 percent to 488.17 points.

Move on day +0.93 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -9.51 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1145.600 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)