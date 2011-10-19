* Foreign investors sell, pensions continue buying
* Automakers firm on positive earnings hopes
* Falls in banks, shipyards weigh
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 19 Seoul shares ended up 0.9 percent
after volatile trade on Wednesday, with sentiment buoyed by
reports of an agreement to strengthen the euro zone's rescue
fund but rises capped after Moody's cut Spain's sovereign
ratings by two notches.
"We are seeing a relief rally on hopes for the European
rescue fund," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK
Securities.
Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday that France
and Germany had agreed to boost a euro zone financial rescue
fund to 2 trillion euros ($2.76 trillion).
Moody's Investor Service on Tuesday cut Spain's sovereign
ratings by two notches, saying high levels of debt in the
banking and corporate sectors leave the country vulnerable to
funding stress.
"It will be difficult to return to pre-Greek crisis levels
as European risks will likely continue for some time," Kim said,
adding resistance was expected at around 1,900 points.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 29.7 billion won
($25.9 million) worth of stocks, snapping four sessions of
buying, while pension funds were buyers of a net 4 billion won,
purchasing stocks for a 10th straight session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.93 percent or 17.02 points at 1,855.92.
Automakers led gains amid positive expectations for their
quarterly earnings, with Hyundai Motor advancing 1.8
percent and Kia Motors climbing 3.6 percent.
Local media reported the companies had raised their combined
sales goal for next year in the United States and Europe by 2
million vehicles, citing industry sources.
Hyundai Motor is expected to report 1.91 trillion won in
third quarter net profit, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S,
compared to 1.35 trillion won a year ago.
But falls in banks and shipyards weighed. Hana Financial
Group fell 1.8 percent and Woori Finance Holdings
declined 0.9 percent.
Hyundai Heavy Industries lost 1.6 percent and
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding was down 2.5 percent.
Refiners and airlines were lifted as the won
stabilised in Wednesday trade, pointing to steadier imported oil
costs.
Shares in SK Innovation , South Korea's top crude
oil refiner, rose 0.6 percent and Korean Air Line
finished up 2.7 percent.
The KOSPI 200 spot index advanced 0.93 percent to
242.11 points and the junior Kosdaq market climbed 0.98
percent to 488.17 points.
Move on day +0.93 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -9.51 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1145.600 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)