SEOUL Oct 20 Seoul shares may open lower on Thursday after falls on Wall Street and following fresh reports underscoring that Europe remains far from a solution to its debt crisis.

"The market will probably start off weak as it is positioned at a level where profit-taking is easily triggered," said Juhn Jong-kyu, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.93 percent or 17.02 points at 1,855.92 on Wednesday.

Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday.

Shares that are sensitive to forex swings, such as refiners and transporters, may be tracked after the won spiked against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday on news South Korea and Japan has boosted bilateral foreign exchange swaps. ----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:32 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,209.88 -1.26% -15.500 USD/JPY 76.81 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.157 -- -0.018 SPOT GOLD $1,642.89 0.10% 1.590 US CRUDE CLc1 $86.11 0.00% -2.230 DOW JONES 11504.62 -0.63% -72.43 ASIA ADRS 117.07 -1.61% -1.91 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Euro zone chatter triggers late selloff *Prices edge higher in choppy trade; EU in focus *Euro flat on doubts over EU delivering crisis plan *Crude sinks as Europe woes outweigh US stock draw

STOCKS TO WATCH

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP , KEB

Hana Financial Group denied a media report that said the South Korean firm had asked U.S. fund Lone Star to slash the $4.1 billion acquisition price for Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) by $803 million, or one-fifth, due to a recent tumble in KEB share prices.

SMARTPHONE MAKERS

Nokia is expected to report a rare loss for the third quarter as the struggling Finnish cellphone giant prepares to launch its first Windows phones next week.

MEMORY CHIP MAKERS

The jury in Rambus Inc's $4 billion antitrust lawsuit against Micron Technology Inc and Hynix Semiconductor Inc is reviewing more testimony from the trial in its fifth week of deliberations.

LG CHEM

LG Chem has bought second-half naptha cargoes at a slight premium, reflecting weaker market as stubborn sluggish demand for petrochemicals hits sentiment.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

U.S.-based Seagate Technology won EU regulatory approval on Wednesday to buy Samsung Electronics' loss-making hard disk drive unit for $1.4 billion. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)