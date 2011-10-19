SEOUL Oct 20 Seoul shares may open lower on
Thursday after falls on Wall Street and following fresh reports
underscoring that Europe remains far from a solution to its debt
crisis.
"The market will probably start off weak as it is positioned
at a level where profit-taking is easily triggered," said Juhn
Jong-kyu, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.93 percent or 17.02 points at 1,855.92 on
Wednesday.
Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with
Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of
the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said
on Wednesday.
Shares that are sensitive to forex swings, such as refiners
and transporters, may be tracked after the won spiked
against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday on news South Korea and
Japan has boosted bilateral foreign exchange
swaps.
----------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:32 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,209.88 -1.26% -15.500
USD/JPY 76.81 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.157 -- -0.018
SPOT GOLD $1,642.89 0.10% 1.590
US CRUDE CLc1 $86.11 0.00% -2.230
DOW JONES 11504.62 -0.63% -72.43
ASIA ADRS 117.07 -1.61% -1.91
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Euro zone chatter triggers late selloff
*Prices edge higher in choppy trade; EU in focus
*Euro flat on doubts over EU delivering crisis plan
*Crude sinks as Europe woes outweigh US stock draw
STOCKS TO WATCH
HANA FINANCIAL GROUP , KEB
Hana Financial Group denied a media report that said the
South Korean firm had asked U.S. fund Lone Star to slash the
$4.1 billion acquisition price for Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) by
$803 million, or one-fifth, due to a recent tumble in KEB share
prices.
SMARTPHONE MAKERS
Nokia is expected to report a rare loss for the
third quarter as the struggling Finnish cellphone giant prepares
to launch its first Windows phones next week.
MEMORY CHIP MAKERS
The jury in Rambus Inc's $4 billion antitrust
lawsuit against Micron Technology Inc and Hynix
Semiconductor Inc is reviewing more testimony from
the trial in its fifth week of deliberations.
LG CHEM
LG Chem has bought second-half naptha cargoes at a slight
premium, reflecting weaker market as stubborn sluggish demand
for petrochemicals hits sentiment.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
U.S.-based Seagate Technology won EU regulatory
approval on Wednesday to buy Samsung Electronics' loss-making
hard disk drive unit for $1.4 billion.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)