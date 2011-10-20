* KOSPI up only modestly as foreign investors sell
* LG Display rises ahead of Q3 results
* Hana Fin tumbles after denying KEB bargaining report
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 20 Seoul shares inched up on Thursday
lifted by solid gains in technology stocks like Samsung
Electronics , but rises were limited following fresh
reports underscoring that Europe remains far from a solution to
its debt crisis.
"Expectations for year-end gains still stand but we are not
far from the level where resistance is expected," said Kim
Hyoung-ryoul, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, adding that Europe
uncertainties would leave investors hesitant to make bets above
1,900 points.
Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with
Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of
the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said
on Wednesday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.13 percent at 1,858.36 points as of 0123 GMT, gaining 10.3
percent in the past two weeks.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 2.9 billion won
($2.56 million) worth of shares, poised to sell stocks for a
second straight session. Pension funds were buyers of a net 17
billion won, set to purchase for an 11th session.
Samsung Electronics, the biggest stock on the main KOSPI and
the world's No.1 memory chip maker, rose 3.3 percent after news
U.S.-based Seagate Technology won EU regulatory approval
on Wednesday to buy Samsung's loss-making hard disk drive unit
for $1.4 billion.
LG Electronics, the world's No.3 handset maker, was up 3.3
percent and LG Display , which is scheduled to report
its quarterly earnings later in the day, rose 3.6 percent.
LG Display is widely forecast to post a third quarter
operating loss, but a bottom is near and earnings are expected
to pick up from the fourth quarter, according to Nam Dae-jong,
an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
Hana Financial Group slid 2.5 percent after it
denied a media report that said it had asked U.S. fund Lone Star
to slash the $4.1 billion acquisition price for Korea Exchange
Bank (KEB) by $803 million, or one-fifth.
KEB outperformed peers, edging down 0.5 percent.
KB Financial Group fell 1.3 percent and Shinhan
Financial Group lost 1.6 percent.
Shares sensitive to forex swings such as refiners and
airlines lost ground as the won slid against the dollar
early on Thursday trade.
SK Innovation , South Korea's No.1 refiner,
shares lost 0.9 percent and S-Oil , the country's
No.3, declined 1 percent.
Korean Air Line fell 1.4 percent and Asiana
Airlines lost 2.2 percent.
($1 = 1132.050 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)