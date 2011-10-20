* KOSPI up only modestly as foreign investors sell

* LG Display rises ahead of Q3 results

* Hana Fin tumbles after denying KEB bargaining report

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 20 Seoul shares inched up on Thursday lifted by solid gains in technology stocks like Samsung Electronics , but rises were limited following fresh reports underscoring that Europe remains far from a solution to its debt crisis.

"Expectations for year-end gains still stand but we are not far from the level where resistance is expected," said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, adding that Europe uncertainties would leave investors hesitant to make bets above 1,900 points.

Plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.13 percent at 1,858.36 points as of 0123 GMT, gaining 10.3 percent in the past two weeks.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 2.9 billion won ($2.56 million) worth of shares, poised to sell stocks for a second straight session. Pension funds were buyers of a net 17 billion won, set to purchase for an 11th session.

Samsung Electronics, the biggest stock on the main KOSPI and the world's No.1 memory chip maker, rose 3.3 percent after news U.S.-based Seagate Technology won EU regulatory approval on Wednesday to buy Samsung's loss-making hard disk drive unit for $1.4 billion.

LG Electronics, the world's No.3 handset maker, was up 3.3 percent and LG Display , which is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings later in the day, rose 3.6 percent.

LG Display is widely forecast to post a third quarter operating loss, but a bottom is near and earnings are expected to pick up from the fourth quarter, according to Nam Dae-jong, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Hana Financial Group slid 2.5 percent after it denied a media report that said it had asked U.S. fund Lone Star to slash the $4.1 billion acquisition price for Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) by $803 million, or one-fifth.

KEB outperformed peers, edging down 0.5 percent.

KB Financial Group fell 1.3 percent and Shinhan Financial Group lost 1.6 percent.

Shares sensitive to forex swings such as refiners and airlines lost ground as the won slid against the dollar early on Thursday trade.

SK Innovation , South Korea's No.1 refiner, shares lost 0.9 percent and S-Oil , the country's No.3, declined 1 percent.

Korean Air Line fell 1.4 percent and Asiana Airlines lost 2.2 percent.

($1 = 1132.050 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)