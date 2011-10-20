* Shares extend falls in afternoon session, end below 60-day moving avg

* LG Display outperforms ahead of Q3 results

* Samsung Elec up after Seagate deal

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 20 Seoul shares gave up earlier as much as 0.8 percent gains and ended down 2.7 percent on Thursday, pressured by foreign investor selling and steep falls in banks and shipyards including KB Financial Group and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering .

"The market has come to a level where profit-taking seems attractive, especially given the current very uncertain macroeconomic backdrop," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

"Sectors particularly sensitive to economic cycles were hit the hardest," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Heightened concerns about Europe added pressure as plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 2.74 percent or 50.83 points at 1,805.09 points, down from an earlier high of 1,870.50 points and near its 60-day moving average of 1,849.43 points.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 105.5 billion won ($93.2 million) worth of shares, offloading stocks for a second straight session.

Shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering lost 7 percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 4.7 percent.

Refiners and airlines lost ground, weighed by the won's weakness as it ended local trade down 1.14 percent, pointing to higher imported fuel costs and reduced travel demand.

SK Innovation , South Korea's No.1 refiner, lost 6.4 percent and S-Oil , the country's No.3, declined 9 percent.

Korean Air Line fell 6.1 percent and Asiana Airlines lost 7 percent.

LG Display shares outperformed, edging down just 0.2 percent. The flat-screen maker posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss after the closing bell.

A a bottom for LG Display is seen near and earnings are expected to pick up from the fourth quarter, according to Nam Dae-jong, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

Samsung Electronics rose 2.4 percent after news U.S.-based Seagate Technology won EU regulatory approval on Wednesday to buy Samsung's loss-making hard disk drive unit for $1.4 billion.

Hana Financial Group slid 4.8 percent after it denied a media report that said it had asked U.S. fund Lone Star to slash the $4.1 billion acquisition price for Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) by $803 million, or one-fifth.

KEB modestly outperformed peers, ending down 1.6 percent.

KB Financial Group fell 3.8 percent and Shinhan Financial Group lost 3.9 percent.

The KOSPI 200 spot index finished down 2.7 percent at 235.57 points and the junior Kosdaq market fell 3.73 percent to 469.98 points.

Move on day -2.74 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -11.98 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1132.050 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)