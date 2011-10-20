* Shares extend falls in afternoon session, end below 60-day
moving avg
* LG Display outperforms ahead of Q3 results
* Samsung Elec up after Seagate deal
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 20 Seoul shares gave up earlier as
much as 0.8 percent gains and ended down 2.7 percent on
Thursday, pressured by foreign investor selling and steep falls
in banks and shipyards including KB Financial Group
and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering .
"The market has come to a level where profit-taking seems
attractive, especially given the current very uncertain
macroeconomic backdrop," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst
at Mirae Asset Securities.
"Sectors particularly sensitive to economic cycles were hit
the hardest," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst at Shinhan
Investment Corp.
Heightened concerns about Europe added pressure as plans to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and
Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the
region's bailout fund.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 2.74 percent or 50.83 points at 1,805.09 points,
down from an earlier high of 1,870.50 points and near its 60-day
moving average of 1,849.43 points.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 105.5 billion won
($93.2 million) worth of shares, offloading stocks for a second
straight session.
Shares in Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering lost 7
percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 4.7
percent.
Refiners and airlines lost ground, weighed by the won's
weakness as it ended local trade down 1.14 percent,
pointing to higher imported fuel costs and reduced travel
demand.
SK Innovation , South Korea's No.1 refiner, lost
6.4 percent and S-Oil , the country's No.3, declined
9 percent.
Korean Air Line fell 6.1 percent and Asiana
Airlines lost 7 percent.
LG Display shares outperformed, edging down just
0.2 percent. The flat-screen maker posted a wider-than-expected
quarterly loss after the closing bell.
A a bottom for LG Display is seen near and earnings are
expected to pick up from the fourth quarter, according to Nam
Dae-jong, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
Samsung Electronics rose 2.4 percent after news U.S.-based
Seagate Technology won EU regulatory approval on
Wednesday to buy Samsung's loss-making hard disk drive unit for
$1.4 billion.
Hana Financial Group slid 4.8 percent after it
denied a media report that said it had asked U.S. fund Lone Star
to slash the $4.1 billion acquisition price for Korea Exchange
Bank (KEB) by $803 million, or one-fifth.
KEB modestly outperformed peers, ending down 1.6 percent.
KB Financial Group fell 3.8 percent and Shinhan
Financial Group lost 3.9 percent.
The KOSPI 200 spot index finished down 2.7 percent
at 235.57 points and the junior Kosdaq market fell 3.73
percent to 469.98 points.
Move on day -2.74 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -11.98 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1132.050 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)