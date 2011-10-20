SEOUL, Oct 21 Seoul shares will likely trade
within a limited range on Friday as caution prevails ahead of a
eurozone debt summit this weekend, analysts said.
"The market will probably take a wait-and-see stance today
as investors await the outcome of the European summit," said Lee
Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
Deep divisions between France and Germany mean they will
make scant progress in strengthening the euro zone bailout fund
at a summit on Sunday in a sign that Europe's leaders are still
some way from getting a grip on the bloc's debt
crisis.
POSCO may be followed as the world's No.3
steelmaker is scheduled to post quarterly results later in the
day.
Shipping firms like STX Pan Ocean may be helped
after the Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the cost of shipping
key commodities, rose 1 percent overnight.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 2.74 percent or 50.83 points at 1,805.09 points on
Thursday.
--------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT ---------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,215.39 0.46% 5.510
USD/JPY 76.81 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.187 -- 0.030
SPOT GOLD $1,616.59 -0.12% -2.010
US CRUDE CLc1 $86.39 0.37% 0.320
DOW JONES 11541.78 0.32% 37.16
ASIA ADRS 115.82 -1.07% -1.25
---------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG DISPLAY
The flat screen maker, a key supplier to Apple Inc ,
posted its biggest quarterly loss on Thursday as tepid
demand for televisions and computers hit panel prices and
one-off losses weighed.
KB FINANCIAL , WOORI FINANCE
KB Financial Group and Woori Finance Holdings are among
three Korean financial holding firms bidding for suspended Jeil
Savings Bank, people with knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
HANDSET MAKERS
The world's largest cellphone maker Nokia
reported a smaller than expected fall in third-quarter profits
as price cuts and new models lifted sales of its basic
cellphones in key markets like India.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)