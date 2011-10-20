SEOUL, Oct 21 Seoul shares will likely trade within a limited range on Friday as caution prevails ahead of a eurozone debt summit this weekend, analysts said.

"The market will probably take a wait-and-see stance today as investors await the outcome of the European summit," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Deep divisions between France and Germany mean they will make scant progress in strengthening the euro zone bailout fund at a summit on Sunday in a sign that Europe's leaders are still some way from getting a grip on the bloc's debt crisis.

POSCO may be followed as the world's No.3 steelmaker is scheduled to post quarterly results later in the day.

Shipping firms like STX Pan Ocean may be helped after the Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, rose 1 percent overnight.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 2.74 percent or 50.83 points at 1,805.09 points on Thursday. --------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT ---------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,215.39 0.46% 5.510 USD/JPY 76.81 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.187 -- 0.030 SPOT GOLD $1,616.59 -0.12% -2.010 US CRUDE CLc1 $86.39 0.37% 0.320 DOW JONES 11541.78 0.32% 37.16 ASIA ADRS 115.82 -1.07% -1.25 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St edges higher; Europe anxiety remains >Prices zigzag on euro zone summit doubts >Euro claws higher on hopes for debt resolution >Brent oil rises, key European summit eyed

STOCKS TO WATCH

LG DISPLAY

The flat screen maker, a key supplier to Apple Inc , posted its biggest quarterly loss on Thursday as tepid demand for televisions and computers hit panel prices and one-off losses weighed.

KB FINANCIAL , WOORI FINANCE

KB Financial Group and Woori Finance Holdings are among three Korean financial holding firms bidding for suspended Jeil Savings Bank, people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

HANDSET MAKERS

The world's largest cellphone maker Nokia reported a smaller than expected fall in third-quarter profits as price cuts and new models lifted sales of its basic cellphones in key markets like India. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)