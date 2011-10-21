* LG Display, LG Elec lead gains after LG Display Q3 results
* Construction shares rally on hopes of Libya business
revival
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 21 Seoul shares rose on Friday after
sharp last-minute falls in the previous session, lifted by
rallies in technology issues and construction firms like LG
Display and Hyundai Engineering & Construction
.
"The market will continue to swing within a boxed range
below 1,900 points for some time," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market
analyst at Shinyoung Securities, citing cautious optimism amid
persistent uncertainty in Europe.
Deep divisions between France and Germany mean they will
make scant progress in strengthening the euro zone bailout fund
at a summit on Sunday in a sign that Europe's leaders are still
some way from getting a grip on the bloc's debt
crisis.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 38.3 billion won
($33.4 million) worth of stocks, poised to offload shares for a
third straight session. Retail investors were buyers of a net
160.3 billion won, purchasing stocks for a fourth straight
session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.1 percent at 1,824.97 points as of 0136 GMT.
LG Display spiked nearly 8 percent despite
reporting a record quarterly loss after the market close on
Thursday, amid hopes that the worst may be over for the panel
industry beset by oversupply and weak demand, analysts said.
"The most positive factor is that LG Display said it would
not build additional manufacturing facilities, which should help
ease oversupply," said Hwang Joon-ho, an analyst at Daewoo
Securities, also citing expectations for next-generation
displays set to be introduced next year.
LG Electronics , the world's No.3 handset maker,
rallied 6 percent and Hynix Semiconductor , the
world's No.2 memory chip maker, advanced 5.9 percent.
Construction stocks rose amid hopes the business would
resume again in Libya after news of Muammar Gaddafi's death.
"It might take some time to restore order and safety in
Libya but stalled construction projects are expected to resume
next year," said Yoon Jin-il, an analyst at IBK Securities.
Yoon said Hyundai Engineering & Construction and
Daewoo Engineering & Construction each had
outstanding construction projects in Libya worth around 1
trillion to 2 trillion won.
Hyundai surged 5.3 percent and Daewoo jumped 6.9 percent.
But shares related to STX Group, a shipbuilding-focused
conglomerate, tumbled amid market talk it was facing financial
strains, analysts said.
Suh Jung-duk, an analyst at Meritz Securities, said the
rumours lacked specifics.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding fell 6.3 percent and
STX Corp shed 5.8 percent.
($1 = 1145.200 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)