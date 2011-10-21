* Foreign investors sell for third session, retail investors buy

* LG Display, LG Elec lead gains after LG Display Q3 results

* Construction shares rally on hopes of Libya business revival

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 21 Seoul shares rose on Friday, rebounding from sharp last-minute falls in the previous session, lifted by rallies in technology issues and construction firms like LG Display and Hyundai Engineering & Construction .

"The market recovered some of Thursday's last-minute losses as confidence is returning. We are seeing active buying by institutions as they grow more optimistic, particularly on the technology sector outlook," said Lee Sun-yeb, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 260.3 billion won ($227.3 million) worth of stocks, offloading shares for a third straight session. Retail investors bought a net 26.2 billion won, purchasing stocks for a fourth straight session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.8 percent at 1,838.38 points.

LG Display spiked 7.8 percent despite reporting a record quarterly loss after the market close on Thursday, amid hopes that the worst may be over for the panel industry beset by oversupply and weak demand, analysts said.

"The most positive factor is that LG Display said it would not build additional manufacturing facilities, which should help ease oversupply," said Hwang Joon-ho, an analyst at Daewoo Securities, also citing expectations for next-generation displays set to be introduced next year.

LG Electronics , the world's No.3 handset maker, rallied 7.6 percent and Hynix Semiconductor , the world's No.2 memory chip maker, jumped 10.2 percent.

Construction stocks rose amid hopes the business would resume again in Libya after news of Muammar Gaddafi's death.

"It might take some time to restore order and safety in Libya but stalled construction projects are expected to resume next year," said Yoon Jin-il, an analyst at IBK Securities.

Yoon said Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Daewoo Engineering & Construction each had outstanding construction projects in Libya worth around 1 trillion to 2 trillion won.

Hyundai surged 6.6 percent and Daewoo jumped 7.8 percent.

Shares in state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) rose 1.4 percent after news the utility found a large scale natural gas deposit offshore Mozambique.

South Korea's Ministry of Knowledge Economy said in a statement after Thursday's market close that KOGAS could secure about 34 million tonnes of gas from the field, which amounts to South Korea's annual natural gas consumption.

But shares related to STX Group, a shipbuilding-focused conglomerate, tumbled amid market talk it was facing financial strains, analysts said.

Suh Jung-duk, an analyst at Meritz Securities, said the rumours lacked specifics.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding fell 5.3 percent and STX Corp shed 5.1 percent.

The KOSPI 200 spot index finished up 1.9 percent at 240.02 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 2.4 percent to 481.22 points.

Move on day +1.84 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -10.4 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1145.200 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)