SEOUL Oct 24 Seoul shares may open higher on Monday helped by firm gains in U.S. and European stocks amid cautious optimism about a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis.

"Global stocks did very well over the weekend and combined with the ongoing progress in Europe will help the market start off solidly," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

European Union leaders made some progress towards a strategy to fight the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday, nearing an agreement on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion.

Shares in POSCO may be tracked after the world's No.3 steelmaker maker posted quarterly results after the market close on Friday.

The company cut its 2011 investment plan and painted a dim outlook after posting a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit that met market expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.8 percent at 1,838.38 points on Friday.

--------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:32 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,238.25 1.88% 22.860 USD/JPY 76.17 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.216 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,637.70 -0.17% -2.720 US CRUDE CLc1 $87.11 -0.33% -0.290 DOW JONES 11808.79 2.31% 267.01 ASIA ADRS 118.00 1.88% 2.18 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Rally reaches third week; hopes hinge on EU summit >Longer-dated prices dip as EU confidence rises >Euro resilient, pins hopes on EU deal >Oil mixed ahead of EU meetings on debt woes

STOCKS TO WATCH

SHINHAN FINANCIAL , WOORI FINANCE

Shinhan Financial Group and Woori Finance Holdings have joined preliminary bidding for Tomato Savings Bank, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP

South Korea's top food maker CJ CheilJedang said on Sunday it will invest $300 million to build a plant to produce lysine, an essential amino acid widely added to animal feed, in the United States.

STX GROUP SHARES

The shipping-to-shipbuilding conglomerate plans to raise 750 billion won ($655 million) by issuing bonds or bonds with warrants, a newspaper reported.

The company said on Sunday it will no longer seek large-scale mergers and acquisitions (M&A), focusing instead on improving and stabilising its financial structure.

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP

Hana Financial Group said after the market close on Friday that third net profit quarter fell 20 percent from a year ago to 205.3 billion won. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)