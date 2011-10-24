* Foreign, institutional buying lifts index

* Builders continue rallying on Libya business revival hopes

* Stronger won lifts refiners, airlines

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 24 Seoul shares advanced on Monday lifted by firm gains in construction issues and shipyards, supported further by solid rises in global stocks over the weekend amid optimism about a resolution to the eurozone debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.11 percent at 1,877.23 points as of 0117 GMT.

"Rallies in U.S. and European stocks have boosted sentiment and optimism about a resolution to eurozone debt issues, albeit tempered by uncertainty, is helping the market see solid advances," said Kim Joo-yong, a market analyst at Bookook Securities.

European Union leaders made some progress towards a strategy to fight the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday, nearing an agreement on bank recapitalization and on how to leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 19.5 billion won ($17 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap three sessions of selling. Institutions were buyers of a net 76.5 billion won, set to pick up shares for a third straight session.

POSCO underperformed, slipping 0.1 percent after the world's No.3 steelmaker maker cut its 2011 investment plan and painted a dim outlook after posting a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit that met market expectations late on Friday.

Shipyards jumped, with Hyundai Heavy Industries rising 5.4 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries climbing 5.6 percent.

STX Group related stocks rebounded after sharp falls in the previous session and after the shipping-to-shipbuilding conglomerate said on Sunday it would no longer seek large-scale mergers and acquisitions, focusing instead on improving and stabilising its financial structure.

Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding rose 4 percent and STX Corp was up 2.7 percent.

Construction issues continued rallying amid expectations for a revival of Libya-related business after the death of Muammar Gaddafi.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction jumped 5 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction advanced 4.1 percent.

The won's rise boosted transporters and airlines, pointing to lower costs of imported crude oil and jet fuel and higher appetite for overseas tourism.

Shares in S-Oil rose 3.4 percent and SK Innovation advanced 4 percent.

Korean Air Line gained 4.6 percent and Asiana Airlines rose 3.7 percent.

($1 = 1147.350 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)