* Foreign, institutional buying lifts index
* Builders continue rallying on Libya business revival hopes
* Stronger won lifts refiners, airlines
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 24 Seoul shares advanced on Monday
lifted by firm gains in construction issues and shipyards,
supported further by solid rises in global stocks over the
weekend amid optimism about a resolution to the eurozone debt
crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
2.11 percent at 1,877.23 points as of 0117 GMT.
"Rallies in U.S. and European stocks have boosted sentiment
and optimism about a resolution to eurozone debt issues, albeit
tempered by uncertainty, is helping the market see solid
advances," said Kim Joo-yong, a market analyst at Bookook
Securities.
European Union leaders made some progress towards a strategy
to fight the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday,
nearing an agreement on bank recapitalization and on how to
leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market
contagion.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 19.5 billion won ($17
million) worth of stocks, poised to snap three sessions of
selling. Institutions were buyers of a net 76.5 billion won, set
to pick up shares for a third straight session.
POSCO underperformed, slipping 0.1 percent after
the world's No.3 steelmaker maker cut its 2011 investment plan
and painted a dim outlook after posting a 6 percent rise in
quarterly profit that met market expectations late on
Friday.
Shipyards jumped, with Hyundai Heavy Industries
rising 5.4 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries
climbing 5.6 percent.
STX Group related stocks rebounded after sharp falls in the
previous session and after the shipping-to-shipbuilding
conglomerate said on Sunday it would no longer seek large-scale
mergers and acquisitions, focusing instead on improving and
stabilising its financial structure.
Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding rose 4
percent and STX Corp was up 2.7 percent.
Construction issues continued rallying amid expectations for
a revival of Libya-related business after the death of Muammar
Gaddafi.
Daewoo Engineering & Construction jumped 5
percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction
advanced 4.1 percent.
The won's rise boosted transporters and airlines,
pointing to lower costs of imported crude oil and jet fuel and
higher appetite for overseas tourism.
Shares in S-Oil rose 3.4 percent and SK
Innovation advanced 4 percent.
Korean Air Line gained 4.6 percent and Asiana
Airlines rose 3.7 percent.
($1 = 1147.350 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)