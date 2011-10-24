* Foreign, institutional buying lifts index

* Chinese data buoys exporters, shipyards

* Stronger won lifts refiners, airlines

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 24 Seoul shares advanced on Monday lifted by firm gains in automakers and shipyards, supported further by optimism about a resolution to the eurozone debt crisis and Chinese data that allayed fears of a hard landing.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 3.26 percent at 1,898.32 points.

"Broadening optimism in the market, despite existing uncertainties, is fuelling a relief rally," said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at Kyobo Securities.

Earlier fears about a hard landing in China abated after data showed its vast manufacturing sector picked up moderately in October, snapping a three-month contraction and underscoring the resilience of the world's second-largest economy backed by robust demand.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 177.5 billion won ($154.7 million) worth of stocks, snapping three sessions of selling. Institutions were buyers of a net 264.9 billion won, picking up shares for a third straight session.

The encouraging Chinese manufacturing data lifted exporters and sectors more sensitive to economic cycles.

Hyundai Motor advanced 5.3 percent and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis rose 5.1 percent.

Shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries jumped 7.3 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries climbed 8.4 percent.

STX Group related stocks rebounded after sharp falls in the previous session and after the shipping-to-shipbuilding conglomerate said on Sunday it would no longer seek large-scale mergers and acquisitions, focusing instead on improving and stabilising its financial structure.

Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding rose 5.3 percent and STX Corp was up 3.4 percent.

POSCO underperformed, edging up just 0.8 percent after the world's No.3 steelmaker maker cut its 2011 investment plan and painted a dim outlook after posting a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit that met market expectations late on Friday.

Defensive issues also lagged as investor risk preference grew.

Shares in KT&G , a tobacco and ginseng manufacturer, fell 1.6 percent and Lotte Samkang , an ice cream maker, shed 2.1 percent.

Construction issues continued rallying amid expectations for a revival of Libya-related business after the death of Muammar Gaddafi.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction jumped 5.5 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction advanced 4.7 percent.

The won's rise boosted transporters and airlines, pointing to lower costs of imported crude oil and jet fuel and higher appetite for overseas tourism.

Shares in S-Oil rose 7.2 percent and SK Innovation advanced 5.3 percent.

Korean Air Line gained 8.7 percent and Asiana Airlines rose 6.4 percent.

The KOSPI 200 spot index finished up 3.41 percent at 248.21 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 2.45 percent to 493.03 points.

Move on day +3.26 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -7.44 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1147.350 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)