* Foreign, institutional buying lifts index
* Chinese data buoys exporters, shipyards
* Stronger won lifts refiners, airlines
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 24 Seoul shares advanced on Monday
lifted by firm gains in automakers and shipyards, supported
further by optimism about a resolution to the eurozone debt
crisis and Chinese data that allayed fears of a hard landing.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 3.26 percent at 1,898.32 points.
"Broadening optimism in the market, despite existing
uncertainties, is fuelling a relief rally," said Kim
Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at Kyobo Securities.
Earlier fears about a hard landing in China abated after
data showed its vast manufacturing sector picked up moderately
in October, snapping a three-month contraction and underscoring
the resilience of the world's second-largest economy backed by
robust demand.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 177.5 billion won
($154.7 million) worth of stocks, snapping three sessions of
selling. Institutions were buyers of a net 264.9 billion won,
picking up shares for a third straight session.
The encouraging Chinese manufacturing data lifted exporters
and sectors more sensitive to economic cycles.
Hyundai Motor advanced 5.3 percent and auto
parts maker Hyundai Mobis rose 5.1 percent.
Shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries jumped 7.3
percent and Samsung Heavy Industries climbed 8.4
percent.
STX Group related stocks rebounded after sharp falls in the
previous session and after the shipping-to-shipbuilding
conglomerate said on Sunday it would no longer seek large-scale
mergers and acquisitions, focusing instead on improving and
stabilising its financial structure.
Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding rose 5.3
percent and STX Corp was up 3.4 percent.
POSCO underperformed, edging up just 0.8 percent
after the world's No.3 steelmaker maker cut its 2011 investment
plan and painted a dim outlook after posting a 6 percent rise in
quarterly profit that met market expectations late on
Friday.
Defensive issues also lagged as investor risk preference
grew.
Shares in KT&G , a tobacco and ginseng
manufacturer, fell 1.6 percent and Lotte Samkang , an
ice cream maker, shed 2.1 percent.
Construction issues continued rallying amid expectations for
a revival of Libya-related business after the death of Muammar
Gaddafi.
Daewoo Engineering & Construction jumped 5.5
percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction
advanced 4.7 percent.
The won's rise boosted transporters and airlines,
pointing to lower costs of imported crude oil and jet fuel and
higher appetite for overseas tourism.
Shares in S-Oil rose 7.2 percent and SK
Innovation advanced 5.3 percent.
Korean Air Line gained 8.7 percent and Asiana
Airlines rose 6.4 percent.
The KOSPI 200 spot index finished up 3.41 percent
at 248.21 points and the junior Kosdaq market rose 2.45
percent to 493.03 points.
Move on day +3.26 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -7.44 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1147.350 Korean Won)
