SEOUL, Oct 25 Seoul shares were poised to open higher on Tuesday after solid gains on Wall Street on continuing hopes for an imminent resolution to the European debt crisis.

"Global stocks did well overnight, which bodes well for the Seoul market," said Oh Jae-youl, a market analyst at IBK Securities.

The KOSPI could rise above the psychologically significant 1,900 point level on Tuesday for the first time in over 7 weeks.

Refiners such as S-Oil may lead helped by gains in crude oil prices in U.S. trade. Technology issues are also likely to continue to rise on hopes for a sector turnaround.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 3.26 percent at 1,898.32 points on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:38 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,254.19 1.29% 15.940 USD/JPY 76.08 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.234 -- 0.018 SPOT GOLD $1,654.29 0.13% 2.110 US CRUDE CLc1 $91.59 0.35% 0.320 DOW JONES 11913.62 0.89% 104.83 ASIA ADRS 121.16 2.68% 3.16 --------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Caterpillar, Europe hopes fuel Wall St >Euro scales 6-week peak as bright EU outcome seen >Stock gains, imminent supply weigh on bonds >US crude surges, outpacing Brent in spread trade

STOCKS TO WATCH

INTERPARK , IMARKETKOREA INC ,

Samsung Group confirmed that it had named a group led by online shopping mall operator Interpark as preferred bidder for its procurement arm iMarketKorea Inc, in a deal to buy Samsung's up to $342 million stake in the firm.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The world's top memory chip maker plans to expand its capital expenditure on semiconductors by 50 percent to a record 15 trillion won ($13 billion) next year, a media report said, citing Samsung and industry officials.

HYUNDAI MOTOR

Hyundai Capital, a South Korean joint venture between Hyundai Motor and GE Capital, said on Monday it agreed to buy the Korea unit of GE Capital for around 180 billion won ($157 million). (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)