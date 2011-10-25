* KOSPI turns down after hitting 1,900 points for first time
in 7 weeks
* Chemical issues tumble after disappointing Q3 results
* Hana Fin rallies on KEB acquisition hopes
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Oct 25 Seoul shares gave up earlier gains
and ended down 0.5 percent on Tuesday, pressured by falls in
technology and chemical issues including LG Electronics
and Honam Petrochemical .
Profit-taking by local institutions and investment managers
sent the market lower after the main KOSPI index climbed around
15 percent in less than a month.
"Investment managers were taking an exit, particularly on
chemical companies after their earnings failed to please," said
Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.51 percent at 1,888.65 points after rising to a
seven-week intraday high of 1,905.78 points.
Institutions were sellers of a net 194.2 billion won
($171.2 million) and investment managers offloaded a net 154.7
billion won.
Honam Petrochemical ended down 5.3 percent after
posting its quarterly results late on Monday.
Honam said its third quarter operating profit jumped 64
percent from a year ago to 396.9 billion won.
"We had expected at least 400 billion won in operating
profit, and the numbers were a bit of disappointment," said
Hwang Yoo-shik, an analyst at Meritz Securities.
"Fourth quarter figures are expected to be even weaker...due
to maintenance operations and seasonality."
SK Chemicals finished down 3 percent and Hanwha
Chemical shed 2 percent.
Hana Financial Group jumped 3.8 percent after
news South Korea was expected to order U.S. private equity fund
Lone Star to reduce most of its 51 percent stake in Korea
Exchange Bank (KEB) next month, a key step for the
fund to close its $4.1 billion takeover deal with Hana Financial
Group.
The order is expected to expedite Hana Financial's
acquisition of KEB and also give it more bargaining power,
analysts said. Shares in KEB also outperformed, ending flat.
Technology stocks took a breather following sharp rises in
recent sessions.
LG Display , the world's No.2 flat panel maker,
fell 2 percent and LG Electronics , the world's No.3
handset maker, shed 1.6 percent.
Online retailer Interpark rose 3.3 percent after
Samsung Group confirmed that it had named a group led by
Interpark the preferred bidder for its procurement arm
iMarketKorea Inc .
"iMarketKorea has potential to grow out of doing business
just for Samsung Group after it is sold," said Do Hyun-woo, an
analyst at Kyobo Securities, adding that the firm could also
acquire more business from mid-sized conglomerates.
"And Interpark, as an online retailer, is not entirely new
to the procurement business," Do added.
The KOSPI 200 spot index finished down 0.41 percent
at 247.20 points and the junior Kosdaq market slipped
0.07 percent to 492.69 points.
Move on day -0.51 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011
Change on yr -7.92 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1134.550 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)