By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Oct 25 Seoul shares gave up earlier gains and ended down 0.5 percent on Tuesday, pressured by falls in technology and chemical issues including LG Electronics and Honam Petrochemical .

Profit-taking by local institutions and investment managers sent the market lower after the main KOSPI index climbed around 15 percent in less than a month.

"Investment managers were taking an exit, particularly on chemical companies after their earnings failed to please," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.51 percent at 1,888.65 points after rising to a seven-week intraday high of 1,905.78 points.

Institutions were sellers of a net 194.2 billion won ($171.2 million) and investment managers offloaded a net 154.7 billion won.

Honam Petrochemical ended down 5.3 percent after posting its quarterly results late on Monday.

Honam said its third quarter operating profit jumped 64 percent from a year ago to 396.9 billion won.

"We had expected at least 400 billion won in operating profit, and the numbers were a bit of disappointment," said Hwang Yoo-shik, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

"Fourth quarter figures are expected to be even weaker...due to maintenance operations and seasonality."

SK Chemicals finished down 3 percent and Hanwha Chemical shed 2 percent.

Hana Financial Group jumped 3.8 percent after news South Korea was expected to order U.S. private equity fund Lone Star to reduce most of its 51 percent stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) next month, a key step for the fund to close its $4.1 billion takeover deal with Hana Financial Group.

The order is expected to expedite Hana Financial's acquisition of KEB and also give it more bargaining power, analysts said. Shares in KEB also outperformed, ending flat.

Technology stocks took a breather following sharp rises in recent sessions.

LG Display , the world's No.2 flat panel maker, fell 2 percent and LG Electronics , the world's No.3 handset maker, shed 1.6 percent.

Online retailer Interpark rose 3.3 percent after Samsung Group confirmed that it had named a group led by Interpark the preferred bidder for its procurement arm iMarketKorea Inc .

"iMarketKorea has potential to grow out of doing business just for Samsung Group after it is sold," said Do Hyun-woo, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, adding that the firm could also acquire more business from mid-sized conglomerates.

"And Interpark, as an online retailer, is not entirely new to the procurement business," Do added.

The KOSPI 200 spot index finished down 0.41 percent at 247.20 points and the junior Kosdaq market slipped 0.07 percent to 492.69 points.

Move on day -0.51 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -7.92 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

($1 = 1134.550 Korean Won)