SEOUL, Oct 26 Seoul shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday amid doubts European leaders can agree on a plan to end the euro zone debt crisis, with weak U.S. data set to weigh on sentiment further.

"The market is set to start off in negative territory, with ongoing complications in the progress toward a euro zone debt resolution underscoring uncertainty and denting investor sentiment," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

A flare-up over the European Central Bank and political turmoil in Italy kept the euro zone on edge on Tuesday on the eve of a summit meant to confront the currency block's worsening sovereign debt crisis.

Data showing that U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years in October, suggesting the U.S. consumer is still struggling, may hurt the market further.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.51 percent at 1,888.65 points on Tuesday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:25 GMT---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,229.05 -2% -25.140 USD/JPY 76.10 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.114 -- -0.119 SPOT GOLD $1,700.19 -0.03% -0.460 US CRUDE CLc1 $92.58 -0.63% -0.590 DOW JONES 11706.62 -1.74% -207.00 ASIA ADRS 118.64 -2.08% -2.52 -------------------------------------------------------------

>Wall St hit by worries before Europe debt summit >ECB row, Italy flare on eve of euro rescue summit >Euro falls from 6-week high on EU summit doubts >US oil jumps to 12-week high, Brent spread narrows

STOCKS TO WATCH

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP

The country's top financial services firm by market value is projected to post solid third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

LG ELECTRONICS

The world's third-biggest handset maker is expected to post a disappointing quarterly profit on widened handset losses, as it struggles in the smartphone battle with the likes of Apple, Samsung and HTC.

HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR

Top shareholders of Hynix Semiconductor have extended the deadline for bids for a controlling stake in the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker by one week to November 10, a leading shareholder said on Tuesday.

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Hyundai Oilbank, South Korea's smallest crude oil refiner, has picked Citigroup and BofA Merrill Lynch to underwrite its up to $2 billion IPO planned for early next year, a source said on Tuesday.

The world's largest shipbuilder, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, which owns a 91.1 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank, is running the public float process.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The world's No.1 memory chip maker finished development of a "nano green" memory chip that can reduce power consumption at data centers, according to a local media report citing the company.

HYUNDAI MOTOR

Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors aim to sell about 7 million vehicles globally next year, versus more than 6.5 million this year.

DAELIM INDUSTRIAL

Petrolimex said on Tuesday it is in talks with Daelim Industrial over a venture to build Vietnam's third oil refinery, which could make Daelim the first foreign investor in the project worth up to $4.8 billion. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)